Examining the Volatility of International Business Machines Corp’s (IBM) Stock

The stock of International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has gone down by -1.93% for the week, with a 13.26% rise in the past month and a 2.13% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.72%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.47% for IBM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.20% for IBM’s stock, with a 14.18% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) Right Now?

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for IBM is 0.64. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 9 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for IBM is 928.43M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.21% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IBM on May 28, 2025 was 4.81M shares.

IBM) stock’s latest price update

International Business Machines Corp (NYSE: IBM)’s stock price has soared by 1.78 in relation to previous closing price of 258.63. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.93% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that RGTI and IBM are shaping the future of quantum computing, one with agility and innovation, the other with scale and infrastructure. Which has the upper hand?

Analysts’ Opinion of IBM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IBM stocks, with Oppenheimer repeating the rating for IBM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for IBM in the upcoming period, according to Oppenheimer is $320 based on the research report published on February 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

DZ Bank gave a rating of “Hold” to IBM, setting the target price at $215 in the report published on October 02nd of the previous year.

IBM Trading at 6.79% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IBM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.25% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.72%, as shares surge +11.46% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IBM fell by -1.93%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +40.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $255.07. In addition, International Business Machines Corp saw 19.74% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IBM starting from Thomas Robert David, who sale 26,543 shares at the price of $253.01 back on Mar 03 ’25. After this action, Thomas Robert David now owns 45,007 shares of International Business Machines Corp, valued at $6,715,639 using the latest closing price.

ROBERT D THOMAS, the Officer of International Business Machines Corp, proposed sale 26,543 shares at $253.01 during a trade that took place back on Mar 03 ’25, which means that ROBERT D THOMAS is holding shares at $6,715,639 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IBM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.16 for the present operating margin

0.57 for the gross margin

The net margin for International Business Machines Corp stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 21.91, with 3.88 for asset returns.

Based on International Business Machines Corp (IBM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.71 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.49. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.92.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.18 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 4.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.78. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.73for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.43. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.98.

Conclusion

In conclusion, International Business Machines Corp (IBM) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.