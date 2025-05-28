Examining the Volatility of Crescent Energy Co’s (CRGY) Stock

The stock of Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) has seen a -3.23% decrease in the past week, with a -0.46% drop in the past month, and a -36.60% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.05% for CRGY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.19% for CRGY’s stock, with a -28.86% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) Right Now?

CRGY has 36-month beta value of 1.27. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRGY is 192.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.55% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CRGY on May 28, 2025 was 4.26M shares.

CRGY) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Crescent Energy Co (NYSE: CRGY) has surged by 1.64 when compared to previous closing price of 8.54, but the company has seen a -3.23% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-19 that HOUSTON–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Crescent Energy Company (NYSE: CRGY) (“Crescent” or the “Company”) today announced the appointment of J.D. (“Joey”) Hall as Chief Operating Officer, effective June 2, 2025. Mr. Hall most recently served as Executive Vice President of Operations at Pioneer Natural Resources Company, where he was also a member of the Executive Committee. During his multi-decade career at Pioneer, Mr. Hall held leadership roles overseeing development and operational strategy in multiple r.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRGY

Evercore ISI gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRGY, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on September 24th of the previous year.

CRGY Trading at -5.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRGY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.76% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.05%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.28%, as shares sank -0.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -20.44% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRGY fell by -3.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -16.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.70. In addition, Crescent Energy Co saw -40.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRGY starting from Kendall Brandi, who purchase 932 shares at the price of $11.05 back on Mar 17 ’25. After this action, Kendall Brandi now owns 23,347 shares of Crescent Energy Co, valued at $10,299 using the latest closing price.

DUGINSKI MICHAEL, the Director of Crescent Energy Co, purchase 20,000 shares at $10.57 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that DUGINSKI MICHAEL is holding 259,607 shares at $211,400 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRGY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.07 for the present operating margin

0.61 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crescent Energy Co stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.27. Equity return is now at value -3.54, with -1.11 for asset returns.

Based on Crescent Energy Co (CRGY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.1. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.36.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 996.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.53. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.98. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.78.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Crescent Energy Co (CRGY) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.