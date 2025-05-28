Evolus Inc (EOLS) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

EOLS has 36-month beta value of 1.02. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EOLS is 56.92M, and currently, short sellers hold a 16.23% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EOLS on May 28, 2025 was 925.90K shares.

Evolus Inc (NASDAQ: EOLS)’s stock price has plunge by -4.23relation to previous closing price of 9.81. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -5.67% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEWPORT BEACH, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Evolus, Inc. (NASDAQ: EOLS), a performance beauty company with a focus on building an aesthetic portfolio of consumer brands, today announced that its Chief Financial Officer, Sandra Beaver, has resigned effective June 13, 2025, to accept the same position at a private mental health and wellness technology company. Ms. Beaver’s resignation is not a result of any disagreement related to the company’s operations, policies or practices, including any account.

EOLS’s Market Performance

Evolus Inc (EOLS) has experienced a -5.67% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -16.93% drop in the past month, and a -34.39% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.39%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.04% for EOLS. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -9.77% for EOLS stock, with a simple moving average of -29.45% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOLS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOLS stocks, with BTIG Research repeating the rating for EOLS by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EOLS in the upcoming period, according to BTIG Research is $21 based on the research report published on April 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOLS reach a price target of $16, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for EOLS stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on January 29th, 2024.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to EOLS, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on June 23rd of the previous year.

EOLS Trading at -14.63% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOLS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.04%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.39%, as shares sank -19.19% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -31.20% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOLS fell by -6.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.24% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.41. In addition, Evolus Inc saw -14.90% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOLS starting from Avelar Rui, who sale 3,385 shares at the price of $9.87 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Avelar Rui now owns 359,082 shares of Evolus Inc, valued at $33,397 using the latest closing price.

Beaver Sandra, the Chief Financial Officer of Evolus Inc, sale 6,494 shares at $10.02 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that Beaver Sandra is holding 167,089 shares at $65,070 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOLS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evolus Inc stands at -0.2. The total capital return value is set at -0.25. Equity return is now at value -949.46, with -25.57 for asset returns.

Based on Evolus Inc (EOLS), the company’s capital structure generated 4.69 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -25.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.0. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.34.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Evolus Inc (EOLS) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.