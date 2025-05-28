Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -5.85 compared to its previous closing price of 6.15. However, the company has seen a fall of -4.30% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that CHANDLER, Ariz.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Everspin Technologies Inc., (NASDAQ: MRAM), the market leader in MRAM, announced that Sanjeev Aggarwal, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Bill Cooper, Chief Financial Officer, will present at the Ladenburg Technology Innovation Expo25, on May 21st at 9:30 a.m. Eastern Time. About Everspin Technologies Everspin Technologies, Inc. is the world’s leading provider of Magnetoresistive RAM (MRAM). Everspin MRAM delivers the industry’s most robust, highest pe.

Is It Worth Investing in Everspin Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: MRAM) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.19. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for MRAM is 16.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.38% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of MRAM was 101.84K shares.

MRAM’s Market Performance

The stock of Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) has seen a -4.30% decrease in the past week, with a 5.66% rise in the past month, and a 4.32% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.95%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.29% for MRAM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.12% for MRAM’s stock, with a -0.33% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of MRAM

Canaccord Genuity, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see MRAM reach a price target of $15, previously predicting the price at $18. The rating they have provided for MRAM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on November 17th, 2017.

Needham gave a rating of “Strong Buy” to MRAM, setting the target price at $17 in the report published on November 14th of the previous year.

MRAM Trading at 7.12% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MRAM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.29%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.95%, as shares surge +8.43% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +7.42% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MRAM fell by -4.30%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +10.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.92. In addition, Everspin Technologies Inc saw -9.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MRAM starting from Schrenk David, who sale 20,000 shares at the price of $5.70 back on May 05 ’25. After this action, Schrenk David now owns 114,119 shares of Everspin Technologies Inc, valued at $114,000 using the latest closing price.

Schrenk David, the Officer of Everspin Technologies Inc, proposed sale 20,000 shares at $5.48 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Schrenk David is holding shares at $109,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MRAM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.17 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Everspin Technologies Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -0.31, with -0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.06 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.28.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.47 million with net debt to EBITDA at -109.99. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.88. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.91for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 5.31.

Conclusion

To sum up, Everspin Technologies Inc (MRAM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.