Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EVAX is -0.14. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EVAX is 1.13M and currently, short sellers hold a 1.64% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EVAX on May 28, 2025 was 74.77K shares.

EVAX) stock’s latest price update

Evaxion A/S ADR (NASDAQ: EVAX)’s stock price has soared by 25.53 in relation to previous closing price of 1.88. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 38.02% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-27 that Evaxion Biotech A/S (EVAX) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 27, 2025 8:30 PM ET Company Participants Christian Kanstrup – CEO Birgitte Rono – Chief Scientific Officer Thomas Schmidt – CFO Conference Call Participants Thomas Flaten – Lake Street Capital Markets Operator Good day, and thank you for standing by. Welcome to the Evaxion First Quarter 2025 Conference Call and Webcast.

EVAX’s Market Performance

Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) has experienced a 38.02% rise in stock performance for the past week, with a 43.03% rise in the past month, and a 8.76% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 10.89%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.46% for EVAX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 43.31% for EVAX’s stock, with a -66.80% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EVAX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EVAX stocks, with Ladenburg Thalmann repeating the rating for EVAX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EVAX in the upcoming period, according to Ladenburg Thalmann is $8 based on the research report published on April 02, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

H.C. Wainwright, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EVAX reach a price target of $14. The rating they have provided for EVAX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 12th, 2024.

EVAX Trading at 45.88% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EVAX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -88.66% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.46%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 10.89%, as shares surge +43.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +32.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EVAX rose by +38.02%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -81.12% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.6500. In addition, Evaxion A/S ADR saw -44.17% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for EVAX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-4.39 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Evaxion A/S ADR stands at -3.15. The total capital return value is set at -1.81. Equity return is now at value -803.07, with -83.13 for asset returns.

Based on Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX), the company’s capital structure generated 1.2 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at -6.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -17.2.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -9.77 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.49. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Evaxion A/S ADR (EVAX) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.