Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Informatica Inc’s (INFA) Stock

The stock of Informatica Inc (INFA) has seen a 25.21% increase in the past week, with a 27.33% gain in the past month, and a 24.75% flourish in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.69%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.86% for INFA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 21.51% for INFA stock, with a simple moving average of 4.07% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) is above average at 5125.53x. The 36-month beta value for INFA is also noteworthy at 1.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 12 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for INFA is 174.15M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.26% of that float. The average trading volume of INFA on May 28, 2025 was 4.18M shares.

INFA) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Informatica Inc (NYSE: INFA) has surged by 0.71 when compared to previous closing price of 23.92, but the company has seen a 25.21% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-28 that On Tuesday, Salesforce, Inc. CRM officially agreed to acquire Informatica Inc. INFA for approximately $8 billion in equity value, net of Salesforce’s current investment in Informatica.

Analysts’ Opinion of INFA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for INFA stocks, with Wells Fargo repeating the rating for INFA by listing it as a “Equal Weight.” The predicted price for INFA in the upcoming period, according to Wells Fargo is $19 based on the research report published on February 14, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Robert W. Baird, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see INFA reach a price target of $19, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for INFA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on February 14th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to INFA, setting the target price at $19 in the report published on February 14th of the current year.

INFA Trading at 29.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought INFA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -23.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.86%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.69%, as shares surge +27.28% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +30.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, INFA rose by +25.23%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.80% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $19.83. In addition, Informatica Inc saw -7.10% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at INFA starting from MARK A. PELLOWSKI, who proposed sale 85,860 shares at the price of $23.92 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, MARK A. PELLOWSKI now owns shares of Informatica Inc, valued at $2,053,977 using the latest closing price.

JOHN SCHWEITZER, the Officer of Informatica Inc, proposed sale 116,199 shares at $19.20 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that JOHN SCHWEITZER is holding shares at $2,231,021 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for INFA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.77 for the gross margin

The net margin for Informatica Inc stands at 0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 0.09, with 0.04 for asset returns.

Based on Informatica Inc (INFA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.23. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.04.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 338.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at 2.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 4.8for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.83.

Conclusion

In summary, Informatica Inc (INFA) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.