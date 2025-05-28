Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Immunome Inc’s (IMNM) Stock

The stock of Immunome Inc (IMNM) has gone up by 7.37% for the week, with a 2.38% rise in the past month and a -11.07% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.93%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.38% for IMNM. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for IMNM’s stock, with a -21.36% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM) Right Now?

IMNM has 36-month beta value of 1.97. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for IMNM is 76.80M, and currently, short sellers hold a 17.77% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of IMNM on May 28, 2025 was 1.12M shares.

IMNM) stock’s latest price update

Immunome Inc (NASDAQ: IMNM)’s stock price has increased by 1.30 compared to its previous closing price of 8.49. However, the company has seen a 7.37% increase in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that The average of price targets set by Wall Street analysts indicates a potential upside of 188.6% in Immunome (IMNM). While the effectiveness of this highly sought-after metric is questionable, the positive trend in earnings estimate revisions might translate into an upside in the stock.

Analysts’ Opinion of IMNM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for IMNM stocks, with Lake Street repeating the rating for IMNM by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for IMNM in the upcoming period, according to Lake Street is $23 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stephens, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see IMNM reach a price target of $30. The rating they have provided for IMNM stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on November 08th, 2024.

Piper Sandler gave a rating of “Overweight” to IMNM, setting the target price at $27 in the report published on May 31st of the previous year.

IMNM Trading at 11.46% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought IMNM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -48.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.93%, as shares surge +0.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -1.94% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, IMNM rose by +7.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -30.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.18. In addition, Immunome Inc saw -19.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at IMNM starting from BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES, who purchase 7,800 shares at the price of $7.78 back on Mar 25 ’25. After this action, BIENAIME JEAN JACQUES now owns 31,415 shares of Immunome Inc, valued at $60,684 using the latest closing price.

SIEGALL CLAY B, the President and CEO of Immunome Inc, purchase 137,100 shares at $7.29 during a trade that took place back on Mar 26 ’25, which means that SIEGALL CLAY B is holding 806,736 shares at $999,459 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for IMNM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-19.94 for the present operating margin

1.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Immunome Inc stands at -18.75. The total capital return value is set at -0.7. Equity return is now at value -69.21, with -61.93 for asset returns.

Based on Immunome Inc (IMNM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.02 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -32.01.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -151.35 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.44. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 45.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.49.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Immunome Inc (IMNM) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.