Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Contango Ore Inc’s (CTGO) Stock

In the past week, CTGO stock has gone up by 24.89%, with a monthly gain of 46.34% and a quarterly surge of 106.17%. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.44% for Contango Ore Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 35.59% for CTGO’s stock, with a 36.97% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Contango Ore Inc (AMEX: CTGO) Right Now?

Additionally, the 36-month beta value for CTGO is -0.16. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for CTGO is 8.34M and currently, short sellers hold a 11.19% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of CTGO on May 28, 2025 was 129.22K shares.

CTGO) stock’s latest price update

Contango Ore Inc (AMEX: CTGO)’s stock price has gone rise by 11.80 in comparison to its previous close of 18.22, however, the company has experienced a 24.89% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-15 that Contango Ore (NYSE:CTGO ) Q1 2025 Earnings Conference Call May 15, 2025 1:00 PM ET Company Participants Mike Clark – Chief Financial Officer Rick Van Nieuwenhuyse – Chief Executive Officer Conference Call Participants Romeo Maione – 6ix Inc Romeo Maione Hey, good morning, good afternoon, good evening, depending on where in the world you’re signing in from. Thank you all for joining me today.

Analysts’ Opinion of CTGO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CTGO stocks, with Maxim Group repeating the rating for CTGO by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CTGO in the upcoming period, according to Maxim Group is $36 based on the research report published on September 14, 2023 of the previous year 2023.

CTGO Trading at 58.67% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CTGO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.55% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.44%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.61%, as shares surge +43.35% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +114.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CTGO rose by +24.89%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +15.08% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $15.02. In addition, Contango Ore Inc saw 103.29% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CTGO starting from Van Nieuwenhuyse Rick, who purchase 7,500 shares at the price of $13.70 back on Apr 22 ’25. After this action, Van Nieuwenhuyse Rick now owns 558,369 shares of Contango Ore Inc, valued at $102,750 using the latest closing price.

Green Darwin, the Director of Contango Ore Inc, sale 1,500 shares at $10.40 during a trade that took place back on Mar 31 ’25, which means that Green Darwin is holding 35,812 shares at $15,600 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CTGO

The total capital return value is set at 1.07. Equity return is now at value -14098.13, with -37.54 for asset returns.

Based on Contango Ore Inc (CTGO), the company’s capital structure generated 5.89 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at -1.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.96.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -76.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.9. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.41.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Contango Ore Inc (CTGO) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.