Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Bloomin Brands Inc’s (BLMN) Stock

The stock of Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has seen a -6.19% decrease in the past week, with a -2.60% drop in the past month, and a -33.78% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 4.08%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 5.63% for BLMN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.00% for BLMN’s stock, with a -36.59% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.31.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for BLMN is 83.15M, and currently, short sellers hold a 10.54% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of BLMN on May 28, 2025 was 3.15M shares.

BLMN) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Bloomin Brands Inc (NASDAQ: BLMN) has jumped by 4.51 compared to previous close of 7.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -6.19% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-11 that Bloomin’ Brands stock fell over 8% despite beating EPS and revenue estimates due to weak Q2 guidance and declining same-store sales. Outback Steakhouse’s performance is crucial for Bloomin’s recovery, but it continues to struggle with negative same-store sales and losing market share. Management’s value strategies, including menu cuts and promotions, haven’t improved sales, leading to a cautious ‘Hold’ rating with a price target of $7–$8.

Analysts’ Opinion of BLMN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for BLMN stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for BLMN by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for BLMN in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $13 based on the research report published on January 27, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see BLMN reach a price target of $13, previously predicting the price at $19. The rating they have provided for BLMN stocks is “Equal Weight” according to the report published on January 07th, 2025.

Goldman gave a rating of “Sell” to BLMN, setting the target price at $13 in the report published on December 05th of the previous year.

BLMN Trading at 0.52% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought BLMN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -64.73% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 4.08%, as shares sank -4.60% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -7.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, BLMN fell by -6.19%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -53.52% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $8.04. In addition, Bloomin Brands Inc saw -35.46% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at BLMN starting from Hafner Patrick M, who sale 9,555 shares at the price of $8.32 back on Mar 04 ’25. After this action, Hafner Patrick M now owns 0 shares of Bloomin Brands Inc, valued at $79,498 using the latest closing price.

Spanos Mike, the CEO of Bloomin Brands Inc, purchase 118,000 shares at $8.63 during a trade that took place back on Mar 05 ’25, which means that Spanos Mike is holding 118,000 shares at $1,018,340 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for BLMN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.03 for the present operating margin

0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Bloomin Brands Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 25.87, with 2.64 for asset returns.

Based on Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.77 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.18. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.3. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 1.99.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 179.37 million with net debt to EBITDA at 4.14. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.49. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.39.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Bloomin Brands Inc (BLMN) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.