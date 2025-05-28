Evaluating the Ups and Downs of Alight Inc’s (ALIT) Stock

The stock of Alight Inc (ALIT) has seen a -3.15% decrease in the past week, with a 5.53% gain in the past month, and a -20.66% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.91%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for ALIT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.44% for ALIT stock, with a simple moving average of -17.27% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for ALIT is also noteworthy at 1.00. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 1 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ALIT is 460.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.50% of that float. The average trading volume of ALIT on May 28, 2025 was 9.60M shares.

ALIT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Alight Inc (NYSE: ALIT) has surged by 2.60 when compared to previous closing price of 5.39, but the company has seen a -3.15% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-14 that CHICAGO–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Alight today announced the appointment of David Essary as its Chief Strategy Officer. In this role, Essary will drive Alight’s corporate strategy.

Analysts’ Opinion of ALIT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ALIT stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ALIT by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ALIT in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $8 based on the research report published on August 20, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ALIT reach a price target of $12. The rating they have provided for ALIT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 05th, 2024.

Canaccord Genuity gave a rating of “Buy” to ALIT, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

ALIT Trading at 0.66% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ALIT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -38.04% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.91%, as shares surge +6.14% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -9.49% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ALIT fell by -3.15%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -18.56% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $5.51. In addition, Alight Inc saw -20.09% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ALIT starting from Guilmette David D, who purchase 50,000 shares at the price of $5.69 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Guilmette David D now owns 600,750 shares of Alight Inc, valued at $284,645 using the latest closing price.

Lopes Robert A. Jr., the Director of Alight Inc, purchase 3,000 shares at $6.25 during a trade that took place back on Mar 13 ’25, which means that Lopes Robert A. Jr. is holding 23,941 shares at $18,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ALIT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.02 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Alight Inc stands at -0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value -0.82, with -0.39 for asset returns.

Based on Alight Inc (ALIT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 8.3. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.0. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.62.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 350.0 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.3for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.15.

Conclusion

In summary, Alight Inc (ALIT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.