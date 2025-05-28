Evaluating the Impact of -8.96 Increase on American Rebel Holdings Inc’s (AREB) Stock

The stock of American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) has gone down by -19.38% for the week, with a -52.47% drop in the past month and a -88.02% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.53%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 4.84% for AREB. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -32.37% for AREB’s stock, with a -96.29% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for AREB is 1.24. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for AREB is 5.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.41% of that float. On May 28, 2025, AREB’s average trading volume was 8.12M shares.

AREB) stock’s latest price update

American Rebel Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: AREB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -8.96 compared to its previous closing price of 2.01. However, the company has seen a fall of -19.38% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-22 that Stewart’s Fourth Consecutive Final and Second Victory of his Top Fuel Career American Rebel Light Beer Sponsorship of Tony Stewart Racing Drivers Tony Stewart and Matt Hagan Celebrate Stewart Win and Stewart Heads to 109th Indianapolis 500 to Join the INDYCAR on FOX team for Pre-Race Show Nashville, TN, May 22, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — American Rebel Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: AREB) (“American Rebel” or the “Company”), creator of American Rebel Beer (americanrebelbeer.com) and a designer, manufacturer, and marketer of branded safes, personal security and self-defense products and apparel (americanrebel.com), is proud to congratulate Tony Stewart on his victory at the Gerber Collision & Glass NHRA Route 66 Nationals in the Top Fuel Dragster (nhra.com) this past weekend at the Route 66 Raceway (route66raceway.com) in Chicago. This past weekend’s race marked the fourth consecutive final for Stewart and the second victory of his Top Fuel Career.

AREB Trading at -56.09% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought AREB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -99.21% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.84%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.53%, as shares sank -45.05% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -65.84% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, AREB fell by -19.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -98.17% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.71. In addition, American Rebel Holdings Inc saw -95.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at AREB starting from HRT FINANCIAL LP, who purchase 230,223 shares at the price of $12.06 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, HRT FINANCIAL LP now owns 171,658 shares of American Rebel Holdings Inc, valued at $2,776,489 using the latest closing price.

HRT FINANCIAL LP, the 10% Owner of American Rebel Holdings Inc, sale 181,652 shares at $13.31 during a trade that took place back on Apr 07 ’25, which means that HRT FINANCIAL LP is holding 9,994 shares at $2,417,788 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for AREB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.31 for the present operating margin

-0.07 for the gross margin

The net margin for American Rebel Holdings Inc stands at -2.02. The total capital return value is set at 2.18. Equity return is now at value -342.34, with -163.51 for asset returns.

Based on American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB), the company’s capital structure generated -1.4 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -1.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at -0.58. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -13.4 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.74for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.02. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.40.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of American Rebel Holdings Inc (AREB) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.