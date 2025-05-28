Evaluating the Impact of 4.40 Increase on 8X8 Inc’s (EGHT) Stock

The stock of 8X8 Inc (EGHT) has seen a -7.78% decrease in the past week, with a -8.79% drop in the past month, and a -37.36% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.99%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.83% for EGHT. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.79% for EGHT stock, with a simple moving average of -27.14% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EGHT is also noteworthy at 1.82. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 3 rating it as “hold,” and 3 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EGHT is 130.43M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.80% of that float. The average trading volume of EGHT on May 28, 2025 was 1.24M shares.

EGHT) stock’s latest price update

The stock of 8X8 Inc (NASDAQ: EGHT) has increased by 4.40 when compared to last closing price of 1.59. Despite this, the company has experienced a -7.78% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-21 that CAMPBELL, Calif.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–8×8, Inc. (NASDAQ: EGHT) earns the prestigious Singapore Business Review (SBR) International Business Awards 2025 for its CPaaS solutions.

Analysts’ Opinion of EGHT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EGHT stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for EGHT by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for EGHT in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $2.50 based on the research report published on December 13, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EGHT reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $3. The rating they have provided for EGHT stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on June 14th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to EGHT, setting the target price at $4.50 in the report published on November 02nd of the previous year.

EGHT Trading at -10.18% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EGHT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.99%, as shares sank -5.68% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -22.43% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EGHT fell by -7.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -35.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.7810. In addition, 8X8 Inc saw -37.83% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EGHT starting from Kraus Kevin, who sale 1,000 shares at the price of $1.81 back on May 15 ’25. After this action, Kraus Kevin now owns 441,767 shares of 8X8 Inc, valued at $1,810 using the latest closing price.

Kraus Kevin, the Chief Financial Officer of 8X8 Inc, sale 1,000 shares at $1.67 during a trade that took place back on Apr 15 ’25, which means that Kraus Kevin is holding 442,767 shares at $1,670 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EGHT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.0 for the present operating margin

0.68 for the gross margin

The net margin for 8X8 Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.0. Equity return is now at value -24.28, with -3.78 for asset returns.

Based on 8X8 Inc (EGHT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.79 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 3.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 0.02.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 23.06 million with net debt to EBITDA at 9.21. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.76. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.71for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.02.

Conclusion

In summary, 8X8 Inc (EGHT) has had a bad performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.