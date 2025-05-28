Evaluating the Impact of 2.63 Increase on Viking Holdings Ltd’s (VIK) Stock

The stock of Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) has seen a -4.59% decrease in the past week, with a 10.78% gain in the past month, and a -6.71% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.75%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.52% for VIK. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.04% for VIK’s stock, with a 7.46% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) Right Now?

Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.47x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 2.38. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for VIK is 185.23M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.04% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of VIK was 3.12M shares.

The stock of Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) has increased by 2.63 when compared to last closing price of 43.77.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -4.59% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that LOS ANGELES–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Viking Holdings Ltd (NYSE: VIK) (“Viking”) today announced the pricing of its secondary offering of an aggregate of 30,531,917 ordinary shares at a public offering price of $44.20 per share. The offering is expected to close on May 29, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. Viking is not offering any ordinary shares and will not receive any proceeds from the offering. J.P. Morgan and BofA Securities are acting as underwriters for the offering. A shelf regis.

Analysts’ Opinion of VIK

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for VIK stocks, with Northcoast repeating the rating for VIK by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for VIK in the upcoming period, according to Northcoast is $51 based on the research report published on April 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see VIK reach a price target of $45. The rating they have provided for VIK stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on March 31st, 2025.

Exane BNP Paribas gave a rating of “Outperform” to VIK, setting the target price at $47 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

VIK Trading at 8.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought VIK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -15.47% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.52%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.75%, as shares surge +8.24% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.16% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, VIK fell by -4.59%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +38.39% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $44.02. In addition, Viking Holdings Ltd saw 1.95% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at VIK starting from LINH BANH, who proposed sale 435,454 shares at the price of $41.03 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, LINH BANH now owns shares of Viking Holdings Ltd, valued at $17,866,678 using the latest closing price.

RICHARD MARNELL, the Officer of Viking Holdings Ltd, proposed sale 400,000 shares at $41.03 during a trade that took place back on May 01 ’25, which means that RICHARD MARNELL is holding shares at $16,412,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for VIK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.39 for the gross margin

The net margin for Viking Holdings Ltd stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.22.

Based on Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK), the company’s capital structure generated 1.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.34. The debt to equity ratio resting at -25.02. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.85.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 811.16 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.33. The receivables turnover for the company is 22.32for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.53. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.63.

Conclusion

To sum up, Viking Holdings Ltd (VIK) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.