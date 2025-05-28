Evaluating the Impact of 1.81 Increase on Myriad Genetics, Inc’s (MYGN) Stock

The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) has seen a -5.06% decrease in the past week, with a -43.67% drop in the past month, and a -63.45% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.20%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 12.92% for MYGN. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -14.53% for MYGN’s stock, with a -73.15% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) Right Now?

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.83. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 3 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for MYGN is 87.74M, and at present, short sellers hold a 9.03% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of MYGN was 1.93M shares.

MYGN) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Myriad Genetics, Inc (NASDAQ: MYGN) has increased by 1.81 when compared to last closing price of 4.15.Despite this, the company has seen a loss of -5.06% in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that Two Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) studies highlighting clinical data among seven new studies to be shared by Myriad and collaborators Two Molecular Residual Disease (MRD) studies highlighting clinical data among seven new studies to be shared by Myriad and collaborators

Analysts’ Opinion of MYGN

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for MYGN stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for MYGN by listing it as a “Sector Perform.” The predicted price for MYGN in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $6 based on the research report published on May 21, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo gave a rating of “Equal Weight” to MYGN, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

MYGN Trading at -40.01% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought MYGN to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -85.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 12.92%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.20%, as shares sank -42.08% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -58.79% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, MYGN fell by -6.29%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -84.93% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $4.94. In addition, Myriad Genetics, Inc saw -69.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at MYGN starting from DIAZ PAUL J, who sale 15,000 shares at the price of $22.93 back on Oct 11 ’24. After this action, DIAZ PAUL J now owns 962,378 shares of Myriad Genetics, Inc, valued at $343,950 using the latest closing price.

DIAZ PAUL J, the Officer of Myriad Genetics, Inc, proposed sale 15,000 shares at $22.93 during a trade that took place back on Oct 11 ’24, which means that DIAZ PAUL J is holding shares at $343,950 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for MYGN

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.14 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for Myriad Genetics, Inc stands at -0.14. The total capital return value is set at -0.12. Equity return is now at value -13.84, with -9.58 for asset returns.

Based on Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.49. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.2. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -38.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -186.1 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.87. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.55for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.76. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

To sum up, Myriad Genetics, Inc (MYGN) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.