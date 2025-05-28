Etsy Inc (ETSY) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 35.86x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.74. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 19 as “hold,” and 3 as “sell.”

The public float for ETSY is 102.99M, and at present, short sellers hold a 18.64% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ETSY was 4.55M shares.

Etsy Inc (NASDAQ: ETSY)'s stock price has plunge by 6.05relation to previous closing price of 47.60. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 7.34% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

Etsy Inc (ETSY) has seen a 7.34% rise in stock performance for the week, with a 10.07% gain in the past month and a -4.99% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.63% for ETSY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.63% for ETSY’s stock, with a -1.79% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ETSY stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for ETSY by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ETSY in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $50 based on the research report published on March 19, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Jefferies, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ETSY reach a price target of $55, previously predicting the price at $45. The rating they have provided for ETSY stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on January 13th, 2025.

Needham gave a rating of “Buy” to ETSY, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

After a stumble in the market that brought ETSY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -24.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +10.03% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.58% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ETSY rose by +7.34%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -5.40% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $46.47. In addition, Etsy Inc saw -4.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ETSY starting from Colburn Richard Edward III, who sale 2,350 shares at the price of $47.01 back on May 16 ’25. After this action, Colburn Richard Edward III now owns 2,896 shares of Etsy Inc, valued at $110,474 using the latest closing price.

Blow Marla J, the Director of Etsy Inc, sale 450 shares at $46.89 during a trade that took place back on May 15 ’25, which means that Blow Marla J is holding 4,873 shares at $21,100 based on the most recent closing price.

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for Etsy Inc stands at 0.07. The total capital return value is set at 0.18.

Based on Etsy Inc (ETSY), the company’s capital structure generated -0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 7.47.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 532.65 million with net debt to EBITDA at -1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.68. The receivables turnover for the company is 16.45for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.33. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.14.

To sum up, Etsy Inc (ETSY) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.