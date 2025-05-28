Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL)’s stock price has plunge by 5.29relation to previous closing price of 63.69. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 2.62% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-27 that NEW YORK–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Stéphane de La Faverie, President and Chief Executive Officer, and Roberto Canevari, Executive Vice President, Chief Value Chain Officer, of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) will participate in the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference 2025 in Paris Tuesday, June 3, 2025, at 09:15 a.m. CEST. Interested parties can access the live webcast of the fireside chat on Tuesday, June 3rd from 09:15 a.m. – 09:55 a.m. CEST at http://www.elcompanies.com/investors. The web.

Is It Worth Investing in Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (NYSE: EL) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for EL is 1.10. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 23 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EL is 233.09M and currently, short sellers hold a 3.84% of that float. On May 28, 2025, EL’s average trading volume was 4.02M shares.

EL’s Market Performance

EL stock saw an increase of 2.62% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.91% and a quarterly increase of -10.32%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.77%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.54% for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.33% for EL’s stock, with a -11.04% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EL

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EL stocks, with Telsey Advisory Group repeating the rating for EL by listing it as a “Market Perform.” The predicted price for EL in the upcoming period, according to Telsey Advisory Group is $66 based on the research report published on May 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EL reach a price target of $76, previously predicting the price at $105. The rating they have provided for EL stocks is “Market Perform” according to the report published on November 01st, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Neutral” to EL, setting the target price at $74 in the report published on November 01st of the previous year.

EL Trading at 9.42% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -47.31% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.54%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.77%, as shares surge +13.39% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +0.81% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EL rose by +2.62%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.77% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $62.48. In addition, Estee Lauder Cos., Inc saw -10.56% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EL starting from Michael O’Hare, who proposed sale 9,540 shares at the price of $58.72 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Michael O’Hare now owns shares of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc, valued at $560,188 using the latest closing price.

FRIBOURG PAUL J, the Director of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc, purchase 45,500 shares at $65.00 during a trade that took place back on Feb 07 ’25, which means that FRIBOURG PAUL J is holding 520,300 shares at $2,957,333 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.04 for the present operating margin

0.74 for the gross margin

The net margin for Estee Lauder Cos., Inc stands at -0.06. The total capital return value is set at -0.04. Equity return is now at value -17.27, with -4.09 for asset returns.

Based on Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.68 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -1.74.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.98 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 49.64. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.09. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.25for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.74. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.41.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Estee Lauder Cos., Inc (EL) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.