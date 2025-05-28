EQT Corp (EQT) Stock: A Look at the Monthly Trend

In the past week, EQT stock has gone up by 1.80%, with a monthly gain of 12.58% and a quarterly surge of 15.81%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.06%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.88% for EQT Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 4.07% for EQT’s stock, with a 26.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) is above average at 97.53x. The 36-month beta value for EQT is also noteworthy at 0.65. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 12 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EQT is 592.97M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.72% of that float. The average trading volume of EQT on May 28, 2025 was 8.60M shares.

EQT) stock’s latest price update

EQT Corp (NYSE: EQT) has seen a rise in its stock price by 1.71 in relation to its previous close of 55.61. However, the company has experienced a 1.80% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that EQT (EQT) reported earnings 30 days ago. What’s next for the stock?

Analysts’ Opinion of EQT

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EQT stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for EQT by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EQT in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $64 based on the research report published on May 05, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EQT reach a price target of $54. The rating they have provided for EQT stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 08th, 2025.

Stephens gave a rating of “Overweight” to EQT, setting the target price at $59 in the report published on March 18th of the current year.

EQT Trading at 7.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EQT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.41% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.88%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.06%, as shares surge +10.64% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +11.51% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EQT rose by +1.80%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +87.16% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.35. In addition, EQT Corp saw 22.66% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EQT starting from Knop Jeremy, who sale 7,216 shares at the price of $51.00 back on Apr 28 ’25. After this action, Knop Jeremy now owns 115,176 shares of EQT Corp, valued at $368,016 using the latest closing price.

Knop Jeremy, the Officer of EQT Corp, proposed sale 7,216 shares at $51.00 during a trade that took place back on Apr 28 ’25, which means that Knop Jeremy is holding shares at $368,016 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EQT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.24 for the gross margin

The net margin for EQT Corp stands at 0.11. The total capital return value is set at 0.09. Equity return is now at value 2.06, with 1.13 for asset returns.

Based on EQT Corp (EQT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.16 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.43. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.18. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.48.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.88 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.94. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.52. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.9for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.34. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.57.

Conclusion

In summary, EQT Corp (EQT) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.