EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) vs. Its Peers: A Comparison

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.32x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for EOG is 0.77. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 13 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EOG is 544.31M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.78% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of EOG on May 28, 2025 was 4.16M shares.

EOG) stock’s latest price update

EOG Resources, Inc (NYSE: EOG) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.95 compared to its previous closing price of 110.18. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.39% in its stock price over the last five trading days. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-26 that EOG Resources, an American energy company that engages in hydrocarbon exploration and production, is now a $62 billion (by market cap) O&G player. The company finished FY 2024 with net proved reserves at 4.7 billion barrels of oil equivalent, which increased by about 5.5% YOY. EOG’s five-year dividend growth rate is 29.1%.

EOG’s Market Performance

EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) has experienced a -2.39% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -1.63% drop in the past month, and a -15.30% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.87%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.38% for EOG. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -0.67% for EOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -10.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EOG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EOG stocks, with Scotiabank repeating the rating for EOG by listing it as a “Sector Outperform.” The predicted price for EOG in the upcoming period, according to Scotiabank is $130 based on the research report published on April 11, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EOG reach a price target of $140, previously predicting the price at $148. The rating they have provided for EOG stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on March 25th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Outperform” to EOG, setting the target price at $155 in the report published on February 12th of the current year.

EOG Trading at -3.51% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.50% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.38%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.87%, as shares sank -2.55% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EOG fell by -2.39%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.66% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.98. In addition, EOG Resources, Inc saw -9.26% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EOG starting from Leitzell Jeffrey R., who sale 4,037 shares at the price of $127.76 back on Apr 01 ’25. After this action, Leitzell Jeffrey R. now owns 47,732 shares of EOG Resources, Inc, valued at $515,772 using the latest closing price.

Leitzell Jeffrey R., the Officer of EOG Resources, Inc, proposed sale 4,037 shares at $127.76 during a trade that took place back on Apr 01 ’25, which means that Leitzell Jeffrey R. is holding shares at $515,772 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.33 for the present operating margin

0.69 for the gross margin

The net margin for EOG Resources, Inc stands at 0.26. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 20.90, with 13.24 for asset returns.

Based on EOG Resources, Inc (EOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.15 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 2.28. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.17. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 51.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 12.54 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.13. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 2.53. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.93for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.5. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.87.

Conclusion

In conclusion, EOG Resources, Inc (EOG) has seen bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.