Entegris Inc (ENTG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock price of Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has surged by 3.58 when compared to previous closing price of 72.34, but the company has seen a -0.79% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-12 that BILLERICA, Mass.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Entegris, Inc. (NASDAQ: ENTG), a leading supplier of advanced materials and process solutions for the semiconductor and other high-technology industries, today announced that Bertrand Loy will retire as President and Chief Executive Officer after 13 years in those roles, effective August 18, 2025. David Reeder will succeed Mr. Loy as President and CEO at that time. Mr. Reeder currently serves on the Entegris Board of Directors and will continue to do so as CEO.

Is It Worth Investing in Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) Right Now?

Entegris Inc (NASDAQ: ENTG) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 36.67x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.29. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for ENTG is 149.46M, and at present, short sellers hold a 8.81% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of ENTG was 3.93M shares.

ENTG’s Market Performance

ENTG’s stock has seen a -0.79% decrease for the week, with a -7.18% drop in the past month and a -26.00% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.68%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.22% for Entegris Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.43% for ENTG’s stock, with a -24.57% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENTG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ENTG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for ENTG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for ENTG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $130 based on the research report published on September 16, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Seaport Research Partners, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENTG reach a price target of $150. The rating they have provided for ENTG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on August 01st, 2024.

Mizuho gave a rating of “Outperform” to ENTG, setting the target price at $143 in the report published on August 01st of the previous year.

ENTG Trading at -6.47% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENTG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -49.22% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.68%, as shares sank -6.16% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -23.83% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENTG fell by -0.79%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -23.61% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $78.40. In addition, Entegris Inc saw -24.36% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENTG starting from Blachier Olivier, who sale 275 shares at the price of $72.22 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Blachier Olivier now owns 14,923 shares of Entegris Inc, valued at $19,860 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENTG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.17 for the present operating margin

0.45 for the gross margin

The net margin for Entegris Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 8.65, with 3.70 for asset returns.

Based on Entegris Inc (ENTG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.52 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.15. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.08. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 533.92 million with net debt to EBITDA at 3.96. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.02for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.38. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.26.

Conclusion

To sum up, Entegris Inc (ENTG) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.