Enovix Corporation (ENVX) Beta Value: Understanding the Market Risk

The 36-month beta value for ENVX is also noteworthy at 2.01. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 2 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ENVX is 162.12M, and at present, short sellers hold a 28.79% of that float. The average trading volume of ENVX on May 28, 2025 was 5.30M shares.

ENVX) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Enovix Corporation (NASDAQ: ENVX) has increased by 3.35 when compared to last closing price of 7.77. Despite this, the company has experienced a 0.88% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-01 that Advanced lithium-ion battery manufacturer Enovix reported Q1/2025 results slightly ahead of muted expectations. While the company continues to invest in its Malaysian manufacturing operations, cash burn has decreased substantially in recent quarters. According to management, the ramp-up of the company’s manufacturing facility in Malaysia and commercialization efforts for its first generation EX-1M batteries are going to plan.

ENVX’s Market Performance

ENVX’s stock has risen by 0.88% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 17.40% and a quarterly drop of -14.94%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.21% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.97% for Enovix Corporation The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 11.87% for ENVX’s stock, with a -14.02% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ENVX

The Benchmark Company, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ENVX reach a price target of $25. The rating they have provided for ENVX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on July 22nd, 2024.

ENVX Trading at 13.45% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENVX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.01% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.21%, as shares surge +16.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +4.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENVX rose by +0.88%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -26.13% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $7.18. In addition, Enovix Corporation saw -26.13% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ENVX starting from Reichow Gregory, who sale 8,129 shares at the price of $6.57 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Reichow Gregory now owns 0 shares of Enovix Corporation, valued at $53,408 using the latest closing price.

Talluri Rajendra K, the President and CEO of Enovix Corporation, sale 300,000 shares at $9.35 during a trade that took place back on Feb 27 ’25, which means that Talluri Rajendra K is holding 2,045,301 shares at $2,805,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ENVX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-9.39 for the present operating margin

0.0 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enovix Corporation stands at -8.71. The total capital return value is set at -0.49. Equity return is now at value -85.86, with -39.56 for asset returns.

Based on Enovix Corporation (ENVX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.47. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -31.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -174.26 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 67.43. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.52for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.05. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.68.

Conclusion

In summary, Enovix Corporation (ENVX) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.