enCore Energy Corp (EU) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.63. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for EU is 181.33M, and at present, short sellers hold a 7.75% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of EU was 2.58M shares.

EU) stock’s latest price update

The stock of enCore Energy Corp (NASDAQ: EU) has decreased by -2.63 when compared to last closing price of 2.14. Despite this, the company has experienced a 30.23% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. accessnewswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that NEW YORK, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 13, 2025 / If you suffered a loss on your enCore Energy Corp. (NASDAQ:EU) investment and want to learn about a potential recovery under the federal securities laws, follow the link below for more information: https://zlk.com/pslra-1/encore-energy-corp-lawsuit-submission-form?prid=148348&wire=1 or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

EU’s Market Performance

EU’s stock has risen by 30.23% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 27.83% and a quarterly drop of -18.92%. The volatility ratio for the week is 9.84% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 5.80% for enCore Energy Corp The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.34% for EU’s stock, with a -28.67% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EU

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EU stocks, with H.C. Wainwright repeating the rating for EU by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EU in the upcoming period, according to H.C. Wainwright is $7.50 based on the research report published on May 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

B. Riley Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to EU, setting the target price at $6 in the report published on February 02nd of the previous year.

EU Trading at 36.77% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EU to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.99% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 5.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 9.84%, as shares surge +32.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +36.04% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EU rose by +30.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -34.74% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.70. In addition, enCore Energy Corp saw -38.89% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EU starting from SHERIFF WILLIAM M, who purchase 40,000 shares at the price of $1.21 back on Apr 03 ’25. After this action, SHERIFF WILLIAM M now owns 2,310,055 shares of enCore Energy Corp, valued at $48,400 using the latest closing price.

SHERIFF WILLIAM M, the Executive Chairman of enCore Energy Corp, purchase 10,000 shares at $1.21 during a trade that took place back on Apr 03 ’25, which means that SHERIFF WILLIAM M is holding 47,876 shares at $12,100 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EU

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-1.24 for the present operating margin

-0.11 for the gross margin

The net margin for enCore Energy Corp stands at -1.05. The total capital return value is set at -0.2. Equity return is now at value -25.64, with -20.12 for asset returns.

Based on enCore Energy Corp (EU), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -2.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.07. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -41.63.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -67.59 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.28. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.35. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.94.

Conclusion

To sum up, enCore Energy Corp (EU) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.