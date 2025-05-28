Enbridge Inc (ENB) Shares Down Despite Recent Market Volatility

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has experienced a decline in its stock price by -0.65 compared to its previous closing price of 46.04. However, the company has seen a gain of 0.29% in its stock price over the last five trading days. prnewswire.com reported 2025-05-28 that CALGARY, AB, May 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ – Enbridge Inc. (Enbridge or the Company) (TSX: ENB) (NYSE: ENB) published today its 2024 Sustainability Report and Datasheet, which provides an overview of the Company’s sustainable business strategy. “How well we perform as a safe operator of essential energy infrastructure, a steward of the environment and a responsible corporate citizen continues to be core to our mission to be North America’s first-choice energy delivery company,” said Pete Sheffield, Enbridge’s Chief Sustainability Officer.

Is It Worth Investing in Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) Right Now?

Enbridge Inc (NYSE: ENB) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for ENB is at 0.74. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for ENB is 2.18B, and currently, shorts hold a 1.35% of that float. The average trading volume for ENB on May 28, 2025 was 4.01M shares.

ENB’s Market Performance

ENB stock saw a decrease of 0.29% in the past week, with a monthly decline of -1.93% and a quarterly a decrease of 9.56%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.21%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.18% for Enbridge Inc (ENB). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.06% for ENB’s stock, with a 7.20% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

ENB Trading at 1.90% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ENB to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -2.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.18%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.21%, as shares sank -1.78% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.31% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ENB rose by +0.44%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +18.28% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $45.72. In addition, Enbridge Inc saw 7.80% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for ENB

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.34 for the gross margin

The net margin for Enbridge Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 9.51, with 3.07 for asset returns.

Based on Enbridge Inc (ENB), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.12. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.51. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 16.87 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.4. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.89for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.28. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Enbridge Inc (ENB) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.