Emerson Electric Co (EMR) Stock: Evaluating the Annual Growth

In the past week, EMR stock has gone up by 1.16%, with a monthly gain of 14.90% and a quarterly surge of 1.04%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.75% for Emerson Electric Co The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.73% for EMR’s stock, with a simple moving average of 4.98% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) Right Now?

Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 28.87x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for EMR is at 1.26. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 6 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EMR is 560.84M, and currently, shorts hold a 1.67% of that float. The average trading volume for EMR on May 28, 2025 was 3.31M shares.

EMR) stock’s latest price update

The stock of Emerson Electric Co (NYSE: EMR) has increased by 2.31 when compared to last closing price of 118.24.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 1.16% in its stock price over the last five trading days. 247wallst.com reported 2025-05-24 that Investors love dividend stocks because they provide dependable passive income streams and an excellent opportunity for solid total return.

Analysts’ Opinion of EMR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EMR stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for EMR by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EMR in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $132 based on the research report published on March 17, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Barclays, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EMR reach a price target of $110, previously predicting the price at $135. The rating they have provided for EMR stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on March 10th, 2025.

Daiwa Securities gave a rating of “Outperform” to EMR, setting the target price at $147 in the report published on January 28th of the current year.

EMR Trading at 10.96% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EMR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -10.29% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.75%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +15.76% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +8.08% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EMR rose by +1.16%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $114.41. In addition, Emerson Electric Co saw -2.39% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EMR starting from Train Michael H., who sale 28,305 shares at the price of $119.44 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Train Michael H. now owns 232,669 shares of Emerson Electric Co, valued at $3,380,749 using the latest closing price.

Train Michael H., the Officer of Emerson Electric Co, proposed sale 28,305 shares at $119.40 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that Train Michael H. is holding shares at $3,379,476 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EMR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.51 for the gross margin

The net margin for Emerson Electric Co stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 9.82, with 4.46 for asset returns.

Based on Emerson Electric Co (EMR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.44 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.21. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.77. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 15.21.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 4.03 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.86. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.6. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.07for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.80.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Emerson Electric Co (EMR) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.