Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) Stock Sees a0.01 Increase

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) has gone down by -2.37% for the week, with a 0.21% rise in the past month and a 11.52% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.28%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 1.58% for EA. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -2.09% for EA stock, with a simple moving average of 1.13% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is above average at 34.68x. The 36-month beta value for EA is also noteworthy at 0.73. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 19 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EA is 226.34M, and at present, short sellers hold a 3.24% of that float. The average trading volume of EA on May 28, 2025 was 3.61M shares.

The stock of Electronic Arts, Inc (NASDAQ: EA) has increased by 0.01 when compared to last closing price of 146.89. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.37% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-07 that EA’s fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 revenues and earnings increase year over year, benefiting from revenue growth in Live services and full games.

Analysts’ Opinion of EA

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EA stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for EA by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EA in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $190 based on the research report published on May 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EA reach a price target of $172, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for EA stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 07th, 2025.

MoffettNathanson gave a rating of “Neutral” to EA, setting the target price at $163 in the report published on May 07th of the current year.

EA Trading at 0.75% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -12.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.58%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.28%, as shares surge +0.13% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EA fell by -2.37%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $150.05. In addition, Electronic Arts, Inc saw 0.42% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EA starting from Wilson Andrew, who sale 6,563 shares at the price of $151.18 back on May 20 ’25. After this action, Wilson Andrew now owns 70,059 shares of Electronic Arts, Inc, valued at $992,191 using the latest closing price.

Wilson Andrew, the Chairman & CEO of Electronic Arts, Inc, sale 2,666 shares at $150.93 during a trade that took place back on May 21 ’25, which means that Wilson Andrew is holding 67,393 shares at $402,384 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Electronic Arts, Inc stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 16.13, with 8.69 for asset returns.

Based on Electronic Arts, Inc (EA), the company’s capital structure generated 0.23 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.07. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.31. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 20.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.52 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -0.1. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.92. The receivables turnover for the company is 10.98for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.6. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.95.

Conclusion

In summary, Electronic Arts, Inc (EA) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.