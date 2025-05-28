Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has increased by 1.64 when compared to last closing price of 74.99. Despite this, the company has experienced a -2.33% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that EW’s new late-breaking clinical data shows early intervention in AS may slash significant costs and improve patient outcomes.

Is It Worth Investing in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) Right Now?

Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE: EW) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 50.93x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.12. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 17 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for EW is 574.68M, and at present, short sellers hold a 1.43% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of EW was 4.82M shares.

EW’s Market Performance

EW stock saw an increase of -2.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 0.24% and a quarterly increase of 6.68%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.12% for Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 0.56% for EW’s stock, with a 7.78% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EW

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EW stocks, with Piper Sandler repeating the rating for EW by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for EW in the upcoming period, according to Piper Sandler is $80 based on the research report published on April 24, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Stifel, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EW reach a price target of $90, previously predicting the price at $75. The rating they have provided for EW stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on January 30th, 2025.

Wolfe Research gave a rating of “Underperform” to EW, setting the target price at $60 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

EW Trading at 4.48% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EW to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.12%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares surge +0.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.00% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EW fell by -2.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +24.81% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.79. In addition, Edwards Lifesciences Corp saw 2.96% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EW starting from Chopra Daveen, who sale 1,500 shares at the price of $75.08 back on May 22 ’25. After this action, Chopra Daveen now owns 33,496 shares of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, valued at $112,612 using the latest closing price.

Chopra Daveen, the Officer of Edwards Lifesciences Corp, proposed sale 1,500 shares at $75.07 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that Chopra Daveen is holding shares at $112,612 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EW

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edwards Lifesciences Corp stands at 0.75. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 16.73, with 12.68 for asset returns.

Based on Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW), the company’s capital structure generated 0.07 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.77.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 7.65. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.61for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.42. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 4.45.

Conclusion

To sum up, Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.