Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) Stock: Tracking the Weekly Performance

The stock of Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has gone up by 66.00% for the week, with a 72.02% rise in the past month and a -33.06% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 24.81%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are 17.16% for EDBL. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 30.10% for EDBL’s stock, with a -58.42% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL) Right Now?

The 36-month beta value for EDBL is also noteworthy at 2.02. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 0 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 0 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EDBL is 1.65M, and at present, short sellers hold a 5.24% of that float. The average trading volume of EDBL on May 28, 2025 was 3.30M shares.

EDBL) stock’s latest price update

Edible Garden AG Inc (NASDAQ: EDBL)’s stock price has gone decline by -13.09 in comparison to its previous close of 3.82, however, the company has experienced a 66.00% increase in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-20 that Strengthens Farm to Formula® Positioning, Advancing Innovation & Expansion into the ‘Better for You’ Consumer Products Right Product at the Right Time – Launch Aligns with Rapid Expansion in Global Sports Nutrition Market BELVIDERE, NJ, May 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Edible Garden AG Incorporated (“Edible Garden” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: EDBL, EDBLW), a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA), locally grown, organic, and sustainable produce and products, today announced that it has officially launched the initial phase of its Kick. Sports Nutrition product line on Amazon.

EDBL Trading at 35.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EDBL to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -94.07% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 17.16%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 24.81%, as shares surge +74.74% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +17.73% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EDBL rose by +66.00%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -88.35% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.55. In addition, Edible Garden AG Inc saw -58.69% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EDBL starting from McConnell Mathew J., who purchase 2,013 shares at the price of $0.17 back on Nov 27 ’24. After this action, McConnell Mathew J. now owns 2,153 shares of Edible Garden AG Inc, valued at $334 using the latest closing price.

Kras James E., the President and CEO of Edible Garden AG Inc, purchase 22,200 shares at $0.17 during a trade that took place back on Nov 29 ’24, which means that Kras James E. is holding 36,064 shares at $3,756 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EDBL

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.62 for the present operating margin

0.18 for the gross margin

The net margin for Edible Garden AG Inc stands at -0.77. The total capital return value is set at -2.49. Equity return is now at value -580.71, with -139.74 for asset returns.

Based on Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL), the company’s capital structure generated 0.6 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -3.74. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.5. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -12.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -8.67 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.31. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.59. The receivables turnover for the company is 7.65for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.57. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.82.

Conclusion

In summary, Edible Garden AG Inc (EDBL) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.