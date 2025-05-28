EBay Inc (EBAY) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY)’s stock price has plunge by 0.72relation to previous closing price of 71.92. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.01% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. schaeffersresearch.com reported 2025-05-23 that Subscribers to Schaeffer’s Weekend Trader options recommendation service received this EBAY commentary on Sunday night, along with a detailed options trade recommendation — including complete entry and exit parameters.

Is It Worth Investing in EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for EBay Inc (NASDAQ: EBAY) is above average at 17.31x. The 36-month beta value for EBAY is also noteworthy at 1.27. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 5 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 21 rating it as “hold,” and 2 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for EBAY is 459.38M, and at present, short sellers hold a 4.58% of that float. The average trading volume of EBAY on May 28, 2025 was 6.08M shares.

EBAY’s Market Performance

The stock of EBay Inc (EBAY) has seen a 0.01% increase in the past week, with a 6.80% rise in the past month, and a 2.13% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.03%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.13% for EBAY. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 3.11% for EBAY’s stock, with a 12.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of EBAY

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for EBAY stocks, with Daiwa Securities repeating the rating for EBAY by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for EBAY in the upcoming period, according to Daiwa Securities is $70 based on the research report published on May 12, 2025 of the current year 2025.

JP Morgan, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see EBAY reach a price target of $60, previously predicting the price at $54. The rating they have provided for EBAY stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 01st, 2025.

Bernstein gave a rating of “Mkt Perform” to EBAY, setting the target price at $65 in the report published on April 22nd of the current year.

EBAY Trading at 7.32% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought EBAY to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -0.69% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.13%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.03%, as shares surge +9.23% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.97% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, EBAY rose by +0.01%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +31.45% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $70.26. In addition, EBay Inc saw 16.93% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at EBAY starting from Loeger Julie A, who sale 92,895 shares at the price of $72.06 back on May 21 ’25. After this action, Loeger Julie A now owns 123,282 shares of EBay Inc, valued at $6,694,014 using the latest closing price.

IANNONE JAMIE, the President and CEO of EBay Inc, sale 7,500 shares at $71.74 during a trade that took place back on May 22 ’25, which means that IANNONE JAMIE is holding 337,697 shares at $538,050 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for EBAY

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.22 for the present operating margin

0.72 for the gross margin

The net margin for EBay Inc stands at 0.2. The total capital return value is set at 0.18. Equity return is now at value 36.48, with 10.14 for asset returns.

Based on EBay Inc (EBAY), the company’s capital structure generated 0.59 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.36. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.45. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 11.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.86 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.48. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.64. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.01for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.54. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.17.

Conclusion

In summary, EBay Inc (EBAY) has had a better performance as of late. Analysts have bullish opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.