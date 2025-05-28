e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) Stock: A Closer Look at the Analyst Ratings

e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.07x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for ELF is 1.39. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 9 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 rating it as “overweight,” 5 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for ELF is 53.81M and currently, short sellers hold a 12.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of ELF on May 28, 2025 was 2.58M shares.

The stock price of e.l.f. Beauty Inc (NYSE: ELF) has surged by 0.96 when compared to previous closing price of 91.72, but the company has seen a 13.61% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. benzinga.com reported 2025-05-27 that Canaccord Genuity analyst Susan Anderson reiterated the Buy rating on e.l.f. Beauty ELF with a price forecast of $105.

ELF’s Market Performance

ELF’s stock has risen by 13.61% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 49.41% and a quarterly rise of 29.05%. The volatility ratio for the week is 5.04% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.77% for e.l.f. Beauty Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 22.90% for ELF’s stock, with a -9.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of ELF

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for ELF stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for ELF by listing it as a “Neutral.” The predicted price for ELF in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $74 based on the research report published on February 07, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see ELF reach a price target of $70, previously predicting the price at $153. The rating they have provided for ELF stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 07th, 2025.

DA Davidson gave a rating of “Neutral” to ELF, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on February 07th of the current year.

ELF Trading at 41.31% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought ELF to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -57.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.77%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 5.04%, as shares surge +47.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +38.99% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, ELF rose by +12.78%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -51.09% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.32. In addition, e.l.f. Beauty Inc saw -26.24% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at ELF starting from MARCHISOTTO KORY, who sale 51,350 shares at the price of $53.36 back on Apr 21 ’25. After this action, MARCHISOTTO KORY now owns 152,492 shares of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, valued at $2,740,036 using the latest closing price.

Franks Joshua Allen, the SVP, Operations of e.l.f. Beauty Inc, sale 51,353 shares at $53.36 during a trade that took place back on Apr 21 ’25, which means that Franks Joshua Allen is holding 114,660 shares at $2,740,196 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for ELF

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.1 for the present operating margin

0.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for e.l.f. Beauty Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.13. Equity return is now at value 14.24, with 8.29 for asset returns.

Based on e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF), the company’s capital structure generated 0.28 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.11. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.39. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 26.89.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 188.31 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.35. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.16. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.94for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.03. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.90.

Conclusion

In conclusion, e.l.f. Beauty Inc (ELF) has seen mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.