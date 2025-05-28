Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) Stock Price and Analyst Predictions

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 15.38x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 0.94. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DX is 105.17M, and at present, short sellers hold a 6.70% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of DX was 3.90M shares.

Dynex Capital, Inc (NYSE: DX)’s stock price has increased by 0.51 compared to its previous closing price of 11.85. However, the company has seen a -4.64% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-13 that GLEN ALLEN, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–Dynex Capital, Inc. announced today the Company’s Board of Directors has declared a cash dividend of $0.17 per share on its Common Stock (NYSE: DX) for May 2025. The dividend is payable on June 2, 2025, to shareholders of record as of May 23, 2025. About Dynex Capital Dynex Capital, Inc. is a financial services company committed to ethical stewardship of stakeholders’ capital; employing comprehensive risk management and disciplined capital allocation to generat.

DX’s Market Performance

Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) has experienced a -4.64% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a -2.62% drop in the past month, and a -14.19% drop in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.88%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.10% for DX. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -3.21% for DX’s stock, with a -6.11% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DX stocks, with Janney repeating the rating for DX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DX in the upcoming period, according to Janney is $13.50 based on the research report published on June 06, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Compass Point, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DX reach a price target of $14.50. The rating they have provided for DX stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 12th, 2024.

UBS gave a rating of “Neutral” to DX, setting the target price at $12.50 in the report published on December 06th of the previous year.

DX Trading at -4.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -17.98% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.10%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.88%, as shares sank -4.11% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -16.24% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DX fell by -4.64%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -1.73% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $12.30. In addition, Dynex Capital, Inc saw -5.85% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DX starting from Byron L. Boston, who proposed sale 17,138 shares at the price of $12.59 back on Aug 30 ’24. After this action, Byron L. Boston now owns shares of Dynex Capital, Inc, valued at $215,767 using the latest closing price.

Smriti L. Popenoe, the Officer of Dynex Capital, Inc, proposed sale 14,709 shares at $12.59 during a trade that took place back on Aug 30 ’24, which means that Smriti L. Popenoe is holding shares at $185,186 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-5.78 for the present operating margin

-4.71 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dynex Capital, Inc stands at -1.88. The total capital return value is set at 0.02. Equity return is now at value 6.01, with 0.92 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -25.2. The receivables turnover for the company is -0.96for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is -0.0.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dynex Capital, Inc (DX) has seen a bad performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.