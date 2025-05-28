Duke Energy Corp (DUK) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.41x compared to its average ratio. DUK has 36-month beta value of 0.36. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 7 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DUK is 775.74M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.33% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DUK on May 28, 2025 was 4.20M shares.

DUK) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Duke Energy Corp (NYSE: DUK) has plunged by -0.09 when compared to previous closing price of 116.49, but the company has seen a -0.52% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that When deciding whether to buy, sell, or hold a stock, investors often rely on analyst recommendations. Media reports about rating changes by these brokerage-firm-employed (or sell-side) analysts often influence a stock’s price, but are they really important?

DUK’s Market Performance

Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has seen a -0.52% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -2.90% decline in the past month and a -0.78% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.73%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.47% for DUK. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -1.62% for DUK stock, with a simple moving average of 1.29% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DUK

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DUK reach a price target of $121, previously predicting the price at $116. The rating they have provided for DUK stocks is “Outperform” according to the report published on October 15th, 2024.

Jefferies gave a rating of “Buy” to DUK, setting the target price at $138 in the report published on September 20th of the previous year.

DUK Trading at -2.27% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DUK to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.10% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.47%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.73%, as shares sank -3.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -3.11% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DUK fell by -0.52%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.53% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $118.30. In addition, Duke Energy Corp saw 8.02% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DUK starting from Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo, who sale 9,007 shares at the price of $117.10 back on Feb 28 ’25. After this action, Ghartey-Tagoe Kodwo now owns 45,709 shares of Duke Energy Corp, valued at $1,054,720 using the latest closing price.

JANSON JULIA S, the EVP&CEO, Duke Energy Carolinas of Duke Energy Corp, sale 10,000 shares at $116.09 during a trade that took place back on Feb 26 ’25, which means that JANSON JULIA S is holding 69,768 shares at $1,160,866 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DUK

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.27 for the present operating margin

0.66 for the gross margin

The net margin for Duke Energy Corp stands at 0.15. The total capital return value is set at 0.05. Equity return is now at value 9.48, with 2.60 for asset returns.

Based on Duke Energy Corp (DUK), the company’s capital structure generated 0.63 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.04. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.73. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 2.4.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 14.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 5.75. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 5.74. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.77.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Duke Energy Corp (DUK) has had a mixed performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.