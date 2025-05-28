Dominion Energy Inc (D) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D)’s stock price has plunge by 0.78relation to previous closing price of 56.29. Nevertheless, the company has seen a 0.94% surge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Both CEG and D are prominent U.S. utilities focusing on transitioning to cleaner energy sources, including nuclear and renewables, to meet future energy demands.

Is It Worth Investing in Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) Right Now?

Dominion Energy Inc (NYSE: D) has a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.28x that is above its average ratio. Additionally, the 36-month beta value for D is 0.55. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 15 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for D is 851.49M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.42% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of D on May 28, 2025 was 5.64M shares.

D’s Market Performance

D’s stock has seen a 0.94% increase for the week, with a 7.14% rise in the past month and a -1.22% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.79%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.33% for Dominion Energy Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 2.61% for D’s stock, with a 1.61% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of D

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for D stocks, with JP Morgan repeating the rating for D by listing it as a “Underweight.” The predicted price for D in the upcoming period, according to JP Morgan is $52 based on the research report published on April 08, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see D reach a price target of $61. The rating they have provided for D stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on December 02nd, 2024.

Goldman gave a rating of “Neutral” to D, setting the target price at $61 in the report published on November 08th of the previous year.

D Trading at 4.36% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought D to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -8.46% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.33%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.79%, as shares surge +5.56% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +3.75% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, D rose by +0.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +2.98% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $55.29. In addition, Dominion Energy Inc saw 5.33% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at D starting from Sutherland Vanessa Allen, who purchase 475 shares at the price of $54.01 back on Mar 13 ’25. After this action, Sutherland Vanessa Allen now owns 475 shares of Dominion Energy Inc, valued at $25,655 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for D

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.24 for the present operating margin

0.49 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dominion Energy Inc stands at 0.1. The total capital return value is set at -0.57. Equity return is now at value 8.22, with 2.18 for asset returns.

Based on Dominion Energy Inc (D), the company’s capital structure generated 0.42 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.22. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.72. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.83.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.71 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.56. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.73.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dominion Energy Inc (D) has seen better performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others rating it as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.