Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR)’s stock price has soared by 2.48 in relation to previous closing price of 88.17. Nevertheless, the company has seen a gain of 4.33% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-22 that Dollar Tree (DLTR) closed at $89.97 in the latest trading session, marking a +1.18% move from the prior day.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar Tree Inc (NASDAQ: DLTR) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.83.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DLTR is 209.71M, and currently, short sellers hold a 7.38% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DLTR on May 28, 2025 was 5.14M shares.

DLTR’s Market Performance

DLTR stock saw an increase of 4.33% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 12.15% and a quarterly increase of 18.55%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.24%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR). The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 5.08% for DLTR’s stock, with a 21.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLTR

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLTR reach a price target of $103. The rating they have provided for DLTR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on April 07th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Market Perform” to DLTR, setting the target price at $82 in the report published on March 27th of the current year.

DLTR Trading at 15.59% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLTR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -25.89% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.24%, as shares surge +12.71% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +39.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLTR rose by +4.33%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -4.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $85.99. In addition, Dollar Tree Inc saw 20.58% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLTR starting from Davis Jeffrey A., who proposed sale 6,147 shares at the price of $76.49 back on Apr 17 ’25. After this action, Davis Jeffrey A. now owns shares of Dollar Tree Inc, valued at $470,199 using the latest closing price.

Maheshwari Aditya, the Chief Accounting Officer of Dollar Tree Inc, sale 1,238 shares at $74.70 during a trade that took place back on Apr 14 ’25, which means that Maheshwari Aditya is holding 4,231 shares at $92,485 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLTR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.08 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar Tree Inc stands at -0.17. The total capital return value is set at 0.15. Equity return is now at value 18.88, with 5.24 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.66 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.97. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 13.6.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.02 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.95. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.06.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dollar Tree Inc (DLTR) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.