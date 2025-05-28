Dollar General Corp (DG) Stock: A Review of the Recent Movement

In the past week, DG stock has gone up by 2.85%, with a monthly gain of 7.93% and a quarterly surge of 28.51%. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.88%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.40% for Dollar General Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 7.14% for DG’s stock, with a 19.69% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) Right Now?

Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 19.75x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DG is at 0.27. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 rating it as “overweight,” 20 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DG is 219.18M, and currently, shorts hold a 4.50% of that float. The average trading volume for DG on May 28, 2025 was 4.49M shares.

DG) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Dollar General Corp (NYSE: DG) has dropped by -0.40 compared to previous close of 101.39. Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 2.85% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-27 that Dollar General (DG) possesses the right combination of the two key ingredients for a likely earnings beat in its upcoming report. Get prepared with the key expectations.

Analysts’ Opinion of DG

Melius gave a rating of “Buy” to DG, setting the target price at $110 in the report published on April 08th of the current year.

DG Trading at 11.17% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.81% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.40%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.88%, as shares surge +9.21% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +27.79% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DG rose by +2.85%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -14.78% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $94.25. In addition, Dollar General Corp saw 33.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DG starting from TAYLOR EMILY C, who sale 809 shares at the price of $94.72 back on Apr 04 ’25. After this action, TAYLOR EMILY C now owns 48,532 shares of Dollar General Corp, valued at $76,627 using the latest closing price.

EMILY TAYLOR &MICHAEL W TAYLOR, the Officer of Dollar General Corp, proposed sale 809 shares at $94.72 during a trade that took place back on Apr 04 ’25, which means that EMILY TAYLOR &MICHAEL W TAYLOR is holding shares at $76,627 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.04 for the present operating margin

0.29 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dollar General Corp stands at 0.03. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 15.89, with 3.47 for asset returns.

Based on Dollar General Corp (DG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.7 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.17. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.36. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 6.25.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 2.69 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 6.78. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.95. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.19.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Dollar General Corp (DG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.