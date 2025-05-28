DLocal Limited (DLO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO)’s stock price has increased by 3.31 compared to its previous closing price of 10.73. However, the company has seen a -1.34% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. schaeffersresearch.com reported 2025-05-15 that Lesser-known Uruguayan fintech stock dLocal Ltd (NASDAQ:DLO) is one of the best stocks on Wall Street today, last seen up 13.4% to trade at $11.59.

Is It Worth Investing in DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for DLocal Limited (NASDAQ: DLO) is above average at 24.56x. The 36-month beta value for DLO is also noteworthy at 1.06. There are mixed opinions on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 rating it as “overweight,” 7 rating it as “hold,” and 0 rating it as “sell.”

The public float for DLO is 63.80M, and at present, short sellers hold a 15.39% of that float. The average trading volume of DLO on May 28, 2025 was 1.18M shares.

DLO’s Market Performance

The stock of DLocal Limited (DLO) has seen a -1.34% decrease in the past week, with a 25.35% rise in the past month, and a -9.83% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.14%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.97% for DLO. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 14.84% for DLO stock, with a simple moving average of 16.58% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DLO

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DLO reach a price target of $10, previously predicting the price at $11. The rating they have provided for DLO stocks is “Equal-Weight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to DLO, setting the target price at $18 in the report published on February 26th of the current year.

DLO Trading at 24.39% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DLO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -18.45% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.97%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.14%, as shares surge +22.54% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.65% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DLO fell by -5.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +50.68% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $10.10. In addition, DLocal Limited saw 3.31% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DLO starting from JOHN OBRIEN, who proposed sale 11,533 shares at the price of $8.85 back on May 01 ’25. After this action, JOHN OBRIEN now owns shares of DLocal Limited, valued at $102,067 using the latest closing price.

JOHN OBRIEN, the Officer of DLocal Limited, proposed sale 63,066 shares at $10.74 during a trade that took place back on Nov 22 ’24, which means that JOHN OBRIEN is holding shares at $677,329 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DLO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.4 for the gross margin

The net margin for DLocal Limited stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.28. Equity return is now at value 31.95, with 12.05 for asset returns.

Based on DLocal Limited (DLO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.1 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.6. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.11. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 3.84.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 168.91 million with net debt to EBITDA at -2.11. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3.75. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.63for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.64. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.58.

Conclusion

In summary, DLocal Limited (DLO) has had a mixed performance as of late. Analysts have mixed opinions on the stock, with some viewing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.