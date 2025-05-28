Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

The 36-month beta value for APPS is at 2.51. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 0 rating it as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for APPS is 90.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 8.08% of that float. The average trading volume for APPS on May 28, 2025 was 3.54M shares.

APPS) stock’s latest price update

Digital Turbine Inc (NASDAQ: APPS)’s stock price has soared by 4.36 in relation to previous closing price of 4.36. Nevertheless, the company has seen a loss of -1.94% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-23 that APPS’ fourth-quarter fiscal 2025 results are likely to have benefited from a rich partner base and ODS momentum amid soft U.S. device volumes.

APPS’s Market Performance

Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) has seen a -1.94% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 34.22% gain in the past month and a 26.04% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 7.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.17% for APPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 14.28% for APPS’s stock, with a 54.83% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of APPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for APPS stocks, with BofA Securities repeating the rating for APPS by listing it as a “Underperform.” The predicted price for APPS in the upcoming period, according to BofA Securities is $1 based on the research report published on November 15, 2024 of the previous year 2024.

Craig Hallum, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see APPS reach a price target of $5, previously predicting the price at $10. The rating they have provided for APPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on May 29th, 2024.

Craig Hallum gave a rating of “Buy” to APPS, setting the target price at $10 in the report published on February 08th of the previous year.

APPS Trading at 33.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought APPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -33.67% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.17%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 7.80%, as shares surge +38.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +35.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, APPS fell by -1.94%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +155.62% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.98. In addition, Digital Turbine Inc saw 169.23% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at APPS starting from STONE WILLIAM GORDON III, who purchase 100,000 shares at the price of $2.59 back on Mar 10 ’25. After this action, STONE WILLIAM GORDON III now owns 1,762,503 shares of Digital Turbine Inc, valued at $259,000 using the latest closing price.

STERLING MICHELLE M, the Director of Digital Turbine Inc, purchase 7,000 shares at $1.43 during a trade that took place back on Nov 27 ’24, which means that STERLING MICHELLE M is holding 24,640 shares at $10,010 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for APPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.12 for the present operating margin

0.5 for the gross margin

The net margin for Digital Turbine Inc stands at -0.64. The total capital return value is set at -0.1. Equity return is now at value -101.69, with -31.83 for asset returns.

Based on Digital Turbine Inc (APPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.72 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 2.54. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -3.61.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 54.57 million with net debt to EBITDA at 16.07. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.77. The receivables turnover for the company is 2.42for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.58. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.05.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Digital Turbine Inc (APPS) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is bullish, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.