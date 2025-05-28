Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) has seen a rise in its stock price by 2.10 in relation to its previous close of 174.22. However, the company has experienced a -2.83% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. youtube.com reported 2025-05-28 that Jharrone Martis believes there’s pockets of strength in the retail space. She points investors to Abercrombie & Fitch’s (ANF) 25% rally after earnings that showed strong sales from Hollister.

Is It Worth Investing in Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (NYSE: DKS) is above average at 12.66x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.07.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 16 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DKS is 54.27M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.83% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of DKS on May 28, 2025 was 1.79M shares.

DKS’s Market Performance

DKS’s stock has seen a -2.83% decrease for the week, with a -6.31% drop in the past month and a -21.60% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 4.83% for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -5.04% for DKS’s stock, with a -15.72% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DKS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DKS stocks, with Gordon Haskett repeating the rating for DKS by listing it as a “Reduce.” The predicted price for DKS in the upcoming period, according to Gordon Haskett is $170 based on the research report published on May 16, 2025 of the current year 2025.

TD Cowen, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DKS reach a price target of $216. The rating they have provided for DKS stocks is “Hold” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Telsey Advisory Group gave a rating of “Outperform” to DKS, setting the target price at $250 in the report published on March 12th of the current year.

DKS Trading at -6.40% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DKS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.13% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.83%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -8.30% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DKS fell by -3.82%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -12.21% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $187.22. In addition, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc saw -22.27% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DKS starting from Lodge-Jarrett Julie, who sale 5,000 shares at the price of $227.99 back on Jan 17 ’25. After this action, Lodge-Jarrett Julie now owns 16,504 shares of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc, valued at $1,139,960 using the latest closing price.

Lodge-Jarrett Julie, the Officer of Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc, proposed sale 9,140 shares at $235.00 during a trade that took place back on Jan 10 ’25, which means that Lodge-Jarrett Julie is holding shares at $2,147,900 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DKS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.11 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc stands at 0.09. The total capital return value is set at 0.2. Equity return is now at value 40.08, with 10.82 for asset returns.

Based on Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.58 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.29. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.4. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 28.22.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 1.97 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.46. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.27. The receivables turnover for the company is 61.34for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.29. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.76.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Dicks Sporting Goods, Inc (DKS) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.