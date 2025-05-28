Dexcom Inc (DXCM) Shares Up Despite Recent Market Volatility

The stock price of Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has jumped by 1.69 compared to previous close of 85.33. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -0.65% in its stock price over the last five trading days. fool.com reported 2025-05-27 that Investors typically want to beat the market over the long run. Though it’s not an easy task, it certainly is possible with the right companies.

Is It Worth Investing in Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) Right Now?

Dexcom Inc (NASDAQ: DXCM) has a price-to-earnings ratio that is above its average at 65.14x. The stock has a 36-month beta value of 1.46. Opinions on the stock are mixed, with 18 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DXCM is 386.48M, and at present, short sellers hold a 2.92% of that float. On May 28, 2025, the average trading volume of DXCM was 4.44M shares.

DXCM’s Market Performance

DXCM stock saw an increase of -0.65% in the past week, with a monthly gain of 21.90% and a quarterly increase of -3.49%. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.61%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 3.63% for Dexcom Inc (DXCM). The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 4.17% for DXCM’s stock, with a simple moving average of 14.36% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DXCM

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DXCM stocks, with Mizuho repeating the rating for DXCM by listing it as a “Outperform.” The predicted price for DXCM in the upcoming period, according to Mizuho is $85 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Redburn Atlantic, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DXCM reach a price target of $115, previously predicting the price at $85. The rating they have provided for DXCM stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on February 03rd, 2025.

Robert W. Baird gave a rating of “Outperform” to DXCM, setting the target price at $104 in the report published on January 16th of the current year.

DXCM Trading at 16.53% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DXCM to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.54% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.63%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.61%, as shares surge +21.99% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +21.91% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DXCM fell by -0.41%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +21.65% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $83.30. In addition, Dexcom Inc saw 11.57% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DXCM starting from SADIE STERN, who proposed sale 6,184 shares at the price of $85.11 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, SADIE STERN now owns shares of Dexcom Inc, valued at $526,318 using the latest closing price.

MICHAEL BROWN, the Officer of Dexcom Inc, proposed sale 10,000 shares at $84.28 during a trade that took place back on May 23 ’25, which means that MICHAEL BROWN is holding shares at $842,849 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DXCM

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.59 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dexcom Inc stands at 0.13. The total capital return value is set at 0.17. Equity return is now at value 23.72, with 8.09 for asset returns.

Based on Dexcom Inc (DXCM), the company’s capital structure generated 0.53 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.37. The debt to equity ratio resting at 1.14. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 43.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 945.7 million with net debt to EBITDA at 1.89. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 8.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.59for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.61. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.50.

Conclusion

To sum up, Dexcom Inc (DXCM) has seen a mixed performance recently. Analysts have differing views on the stock, with some seeing it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.