DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) is 189.16x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for DEFT is 5.45. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 4 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 as “overweight,” 0 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

DEFT currently public float of 301.15M.On May 28, 2025, DEFT’s average trading volume was 1.09M shares.

DEFT) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of DeFi Technologies Inc (NASDAQ: DEFT) has surged by 6.67 when compared to previous closing price of 3.60, but the company has seen a -0.26% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions.

DEFT’s Market Performance

DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) has experienced a -0.26% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 39.13% rise in the past month, and a 70.67% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 6.54%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 6.22% for DEFT. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 8.90% for DEFT’s stock, with a 52.58% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

DEFT Trading at 34.24% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DEFT to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -22.42% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 6.22%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 6.54%, as shares surge +29.58% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +92.96% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DEFT fell by -0.26%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +174.29% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $3.53. In addition, DeFi Technologies Inc saw 41.18% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DEFT

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.19 for the present operating margin

0.97 for the gross margin

The net margin for DeFi Technologies Inc stands at 0.14. The total capital return value is set at 0.37. Equity return is now at value 46.48, with 1.94 for asset returns.

Based on DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT), the company’s capital structure generated 0.14 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -12.03. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.16. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 12.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -33.05 million with net debt to EBITDA at -0.27. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 11.35. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.76for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.15.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of DeFi Technologies Inc (DEFT) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.