Datadog Inc (DDOG) Stock: Analyzing the Market Value

Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 254.77x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for DDOG is at 0.99. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 26 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 12 rating it as “overweight,” 9 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DDOG is 306.82M, and currently, shorts hold a 3.28% of that float. The average trading volume for DDOG on May 28, 2025 was 5.11M shares.

The stock of Datadog Inc (NASDAQ: DDOG) has increased by 2.74 when compared to last closing price of 114.46.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 0.98% in its stock price over the last five trading days. newsfilecorp.com reported 2025-05-21 that Achieving FedRAMP High authorization will enable federal agencies to more effectively monitor, secure and optimize their critical applications and infrastructure New York, New York–(Newsfile Corp. – May 21, 2025) – Datadog, Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG), the monitoring and security platform for cloud applications, today announced it is advancing toward Federal Risk and Authorization Management Program (FedRAMP) High authorization, which will ultimately enable federal agencies to more effectively monitor, secure and optimize their critical applications and infrastructure while adhering to stringent compliance frameworks. US federal agencies are required to meet rigorous security and compliance standards.

DDOG’s Market Performance

DDOG’s stock has risen by 0.98% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 15.84% and a quarterly rise of 2.28%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.02% for Datadog Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 5.50% for DDOG’s stock, with a simple moving average of -4.31% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DDOG

Stifel gave a rating of “Hold” to DDOG, setting the target price at $140 in the report published on January 29th of the current year.

DDOG Trading at 13.71% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DDOG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -30.86% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.02%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +15.59% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +15.52% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DDOG rose by +0.98%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +8.85% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $111.47. In addition, Datadog Inc saw -17.70% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DDOG starting from Agarwal Amit, who sale 25,000 shares at the price of $118.67 back on May 14 ’25. After this action, Agarwal Amit now owns 82,324 shares of Datadog Inc, valued at $2,966,630 using the latest closing price.

AMIT AGARWAL, the Director of Datadog Inc, proposed sale 25,000 shares at $117.31 during a trade that took place back on May 14 ’25, which means that AMIT AGARWAL is holding shares at $2,932,750 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DDOG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.01 for the present operating margin

0.8 for the gross margin

The net margin for Datadog Inc stands at 0.06. The total capital return value is set at 0.01. Equity return is now at value 6.48, with 3.27 for asset returns.

Based on Datadog Inc (DDOG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.5. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.64. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 5.95.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 317.99 million with net debt to EBITDA at 5.04. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 14.61. The receivables turnover for the company is 5.78for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.47. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 2.71.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Datadog Inc (DDOG) has had a mixed performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.