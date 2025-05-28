Danaher Corp (DHR): A Technical Analysis

Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 36.68x compared to its average ratio. DHR has 36-month beta value of 0.79. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 19 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 3 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DHR is 651.77M, and currently, short sellers hold a 1.20% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHR on May 28, 2025 was 4.29M shares.

DHR) stock’s latest price update

The stock price of Danaher Corp (NYSE: DHR) has jumped by 2.51 compared to previous close of 184.54. Despite this, the company has seen a fall of -3.68% in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-26 that Investors interested in stocks from the Medical Services sector have probably already heard of CVS Health (CVS) and Danaher (DHR). But which of these two stocks is more attractive to value investors?

DHR’s Market Performance

DHR’s stock has fallen by -3.68% in the past week, with a monthly drop of -4.04% and a quarterly drop of -10.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.48% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 2.71% for Danaher Corp. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -2.32% for DHR’s stock, with a -18.35% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHR

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHR stocks, with Barclays repeating the rating for DHR by listing it as a “Overweight.” The predicted price for DHR in the upcoming period, according to Barclays is $205 based on the research report published on April 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Goldman, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHR reach a price target of $260. The rating they have provided for DHR stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on March 21st, 2025.

Stifel gave a rating of “Buy” to DHR, setting the target price at $260 in the report published on March 14th of the current year.

DHR Trading at -3.60% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHR to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -32.84% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.71%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.48%, as shares sank -3.44% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -10.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHR fell by -3.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -28.15% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $193.68. In addition, Danaher Corp saw -17.59% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHR starting from RALES STEVEN M, who sale 1,250,000 shares at the price of $196.74 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, RALES STEVEN M now owns 3,105,808 shares of Danaher Corp, valued at $245,919,391 using the latest closing price.

RALES STEVEN M, the Officer of Danaher Corp, proposed sale 1,250,000 shares at $194.82 during a trade that took place back on May 12 ’25, which means that RALES STEVEN M is holding shares at $243,525,000 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHR

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.2 for the present operating margin

0.6 for the gross margin

The net margin for Danaher Corp stands at 0.16. The total capital return value is set at 0.07. Equity return is now at value 7.22, with 4.63 for asset returns.

Based on Danaher Corp (DHR), the company’s capital structure generated 0.24 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.38. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.32. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 16.93.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.28 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 2.02. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 6.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.79for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.3. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.43.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Danaher Corp (DHR) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.