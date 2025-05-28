Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA): A Technical Analysis

DADA has 36-month beta value of 1.35. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 2 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 5 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DADA is 258.57M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.65% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DADA on May 28, 2025 was 2.76M shares.

The stock price of Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (NASDAQ: DADA) has dropped by -5.12 compared to previous close of 2.15. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that SHANGHAI, China, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Dada Nexus Limited (NASDAQ: DADA, “Dada” or the “Company”), China’s leading local on-demand retail and delivery platform, today announced that it has called an extraordinary general meeting of shareholders (the “EGM”), to be held on June 10, 2025 at 10 a.m. (Beijing time) at No. 76 Zhichun Road, Haidian District, Beijing, People’s Republic of China, to consider and vote on, among other matters, the proposal to authorize and approve the previously announced Agreement and Plan of Merger (the “Merger Agreement”) dated April 1, 2025 by and between the Company, JD Sunflower Investment Limited (“Parent”) and JD Sunflower Merger Sub Limited, a wholly owned subsidiary of Parent (“Merger Sub”), the plan of merger required to be filed with the Registrar of Companies of the Cayman Islands (the “Plan of Merger”) and the transactions contemplated thereby, including the merger.

DADA’s Market Performance

Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has seen a 0.00% fall in stock performance for the week, with a 7.94% gain in the past month and a 8.51% surge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.61% for DADA. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 1.49% for DADA’s stock, with a 24.49% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DADA

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DADA reach a price target of $1.50, previously predicting the price at $1. The rating they have provided for DADA stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on August 21st, 2024.

DADA Trading at 5.70% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DADA to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -19.05% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.61%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.43%, as shares surge +5.70% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +10.27% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DADA remain unchanged, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +59.38% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.01. In addition, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR saw 68.60% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Stock Fundamentals for DADA

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.22 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Dada Nexus Ltd ADR stands at -0.21. The total capital return value is set at -0.59. Equity return is now at value -44.36, with -31.80 for asset returns.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -1.57 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 3.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.21. The receivables turnover for the company is 8.31for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 1.85. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 3.27.

Conclusion

To put it simply, Dada Nexus Ltd ADR (DADA) has had a better performance in recent times. Analysts have a mixed opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.