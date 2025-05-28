D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) Stock: A Look at the Analyst Recommendations

D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 8.92x compared to its average ratio. DHI has 36-month beta value of 1.38. Analysts have mixed views on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 3 as “overweight,” 10 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for DHI is 271.11M, and currently, short sellers hold a 2.81% ratio of that float. The average trading volume of DHI on May 28, 2025 was 3.65M shares.

DHI) stock’s latest price update

The stock of D.R. Horton Inc (NYSE: DHI) has decreased by -2.94 when compared to last closing price of 121.48. Despite this, the company has experienced a -3.89% fall in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-07 that DHI’s lowered FY2025 guidance has played out as discussed in our last article, attributed to the impacted consumer demand and uncertain macroeconomic headwinds. With borrowing costs still elevated, it goes without saying that the homebuilding sector is likely to remain impacted in the intermediate term, DHI included. Even so, it is undeniable that DHI is cheap compared to our fair value estimates, with the recent meltdown already triggering rich double digit upside potential.

DHI’s Market Performance

D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has seen a -3.89% fall in stock performance for the week, with a -5.80% decline in the past month and a -8.27% plunge in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.02%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 1.81% for DHI. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -4.26% for DHI’s stock, with a -22.34% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of DHI

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for DHI stocks, with Seaport Research Partners repeating the rating for DHI by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for DHI in the upcoming period, according to Seaport Research Partners is $164 based on the research report published on March 06, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see DHI reach a price target of $150, previously predicting the price at $160. The rating they have provided for DHI stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on January 27th, 2025.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Underweight” to DHI, setting the target price at $156 in the report published on December 13th of the previous year.

DHI Trading at -4.98% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought DHI to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -41.00% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.02%, as shares sank -5.27% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -6.99% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, DHI fell by -3.67%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -31.58% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $123.17. In addition, D.R. Horton Inc saw -15.67% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at DHI starting from Allen Barbara K, who proposed sale 4,296 shares at the price of $145.31 back on Jan 22 ’25. After this action, Allen Barbara K now owns shares of D.R. Horton Inc, valued at $624,232 using the latest closing price.

Allen Barbara K, the Director of D.R. Horton Inc, sale 5,650 shares at $163.10 during a trade that took place back on Nov 21 ’24, which means that Allen Barbara K is holding 0 shares at $921,515 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for DHI

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.15 for the present operating margin

0.26 for the gross margin

The net margin for D.R. Horton Inc stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.16. Equity return is now at value 17.83, with 12.25 for asset returns.

Based on D.R. Horton Inc (DHI), the company’s capital structure generated 0.21 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.44. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.27. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 52.13.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 6.37 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 0.74. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.14. The receivables turnover for the company is 84.99for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.99. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 10.39.

Conclusion

To put it simply, D.R. Horton Inc (DHI) has had a bad performance in recent times. Analysts have a bullish opinion on the stock, with some rating it as a “buy” and others as a “hold”. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.