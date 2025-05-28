D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) Stock: Navigating the Market Volatility

The stock of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has seen a -1.12% decrease in the past week, with a -5.00% drop in the past month, and a -21.76% decrease in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 3.65%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.81% for HEPS. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -0.15% for HEPS’s stock, with a -9.37% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS) Right Now?

Moreover, the 36-month beta value for HEPS is 2.43. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for HEPS is 285.99M and currently, short sellers hold a 0.54% of that float. On May 28, 2025, HEPS’s average trading volume was 546.38K shares.

HEPS) stock’s latest price update

D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (NASDAQ: HEPS)’s stock price has gone decline by -6.01 in comparison to its previous close of 2.83, however, the company has experienced a -1.12% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-08 that ISTANBUL, May 08, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading (d/b/a “Hepsiburada”) (NASDAQ: HEPS), a leading Turkish e-commerce platform (referred to herein as “Hepsiburada” or the “Company”), today announces its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2025.

Analysts’ Opinion of HEPS

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for HEPS stocks, with HSBC Securities repeating the rating for HEPS by listing it as a “Hold.” The predicted price for HEPS in the upcoming period, according to HSBC Securities is $3.50 based on the research report published on January 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Citigroup, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see HEPS reach a price target of $2, previously predicting the price at $0.90. The rating they have provided for HEPS stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on June 14th, 2023.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Neutral” to HEPS, setting the target price at $12 in the report published on August 31st of the previous year.

HEPS Trading at -3.83% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought HEPS to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -34.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.81%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 3.65%, as shares sank -1.12% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -17.65% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, HEPS fell by -1.12%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +5.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $2.66. In addition, D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR saw -12.21% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for HEPS

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.36 for the gross margin

The net margin for D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR stands at -0.03. The total capital return value is set at -0.09. Equity return is now at value -51.21, with -7.83 for asset returns.

Based on D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS), the company’s capital structure generated 0.45 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.42. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.82. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -0.06.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 3.31 billion with net debt to EBITDA at -1.49. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 0.51. The receivables turnover for the company is 11.12for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 2.17. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 0.94.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of D-MARKET Electronic Services & Trading ADR (HEPS) has been bad in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.