Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) Shares Plummet Below 1-Year High

The stock of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) has decreased by -0.90 when compared to last closing price of 472.22.Despite this, the company has seen a gain of 5.82% in its stock price over the last five trading days. youtube.com reported 2025-05-28 that Box Inc. (BOX) tapped new highs for the last 12 months thanks to a rally following its earnings beat. Diane King Hall talks about other factors behind the optimism, including A.I.

Is It Worth Investing in Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CRWD) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 1.16.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 28 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 13 as “overweight,” 11 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRWD is 238.56M, and currently, short sellers hold a 3.70% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRWD on May 28, 2025 was 4.32M shares.

CRWD’s Market Performance

The stock of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has seen a 5.82% increase in the past week, with a 10.61% rise in the past month, and a 18.61% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.32%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.36% for CRWD. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 6.51% for CRWD’s stock, with a simple moving average of 33.63% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRWD

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRWD stocks, with DZ Bank repeating the rating for CRWD by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CRWD in the upcoming period, according to DZ Bank is $370 based on the research report published on May 22, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Mizuho, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRWD reach a price target of $425. The rating they have provided for CRWD stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on May 15th, 2025.

Roth Capital gave a rating of “Buy” to CRWD, setting the target price at $410 in the report published on April 23rd of the current year.

CRWD Trading at 17.13% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRWD to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -1.32% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.36%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.32%, as shares surge +8.53% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +28.21% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRWD rose by +5.76%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +94.47% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $439.37. In addition, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc saw 36.77% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRWD starting from Watzinger Gerhard, who proposed sale 10,000 shares at the price of $455.59 back on May 27 ’25. After this action, Watzinger Gerhard now owns shares of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, valued at $4,555,900 using the latest closing price.

Kurtz George, the PRESIDENT AND CEO of Crowdstrike Holdings Inc, sale 55,556 shares at $447.54 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that Kurtz George is holding 2,192,610 shares at $24,863,354 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRWD

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.03 for the present operating margin

0.75 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crowdstrike Holdings Inc stands at -0.0. The total capital return value is set at -0.02. Equity return is now at value -0.69, with -0.25 for asset returns.

Based on Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD), the company’s capital structure generated 0.19 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 1.75. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.24. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is -4.58.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 294.8 million with net debt to EBITDA at -14.65. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 28.54. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.5for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crowdstrike Holdings Inc (CRWD) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.