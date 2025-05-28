Cronos Group Inc (CRON) Stock: A Value Analysis

The price-to-earnings ratio for Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON) is 15.65x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRON is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 1 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 1 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRON is 199.05M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.09% of that float. On May 28, 2025, CRON’s average trading volume was 1.77M shares.

Cronos Group Inc (NASDAQ: CRON)’s stock price has plunge by -1.48relation to previous closing price of 2.03. Nevertheless, the company has seen a -3.38% plunge in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Cronos Group boasts a strong net cash position nearly equal to its market cap, offering downside protection and operational flexibility. Leading brands like Spinach and Lord Jones have secured top market shares in key cannabis segments, driving consistent revenue growth. The company has achieved free cash flow positivity, signaling the end of its capital-intensive phase and disciplined capital allocation.

CRON’s Market Performance

Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has experienced a -3.38% fall in stock performance for the past week, with a 11.11% rise in the past month, and a 5.82% rise in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 0.26%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.53% for CRON. The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 0.76% for CRON stock, with a simple moving average of -1.33% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRON

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRON stocks, with Bernstein repeating the rating for CRON by listing it as a “Mkt Perform.” The predicted price for CRON in the upcoming period, according to Bernstein is $3 based on the research report published on November 02, 2022 of the previous year 2022.

CRON Trading at 7.35% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRON to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.20% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.53%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 0.26%, as shares surge +9.29% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +5.82% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRON fell by -3.38%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -9.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $1.99. In addition, Cronos Group Inc saw -0.99% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Stock Fundamentals for CRON

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.52 for the present operating margin

0.28 for the gross margin

The net margin for Cronos Group Inc stands at 0.4. The total capital return value is set at -0.06. Equity return is now at value 4.61, with 4.37 for asset returns.

Based on Cronos Group Inc (CRON), the company’s capital structure generated 0.0 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 10.43.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -50.21 million with net debt to EBITDA at 20.55. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of -0.17. The receivables turnover for the company is 3.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.11. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 27.80.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Cronos Group Inc (CRON) has been mixed in recent times. The stock has received a mixed of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.