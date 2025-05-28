Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) Stock Experiences -8.92% Monthly Change

In the past week, CRNX stock has gone down by -4.68%, with a monthly decline of -8.92% and a quarterly plunge of -8.67%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.19%, and the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 4.01% for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is -6.73% for CRNX stock, with a simple moving average of -34.02% for the last 200 days.

Is It Worth Investing in Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) Right Now?

Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.30.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 11 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRNX is 86.78M, and currently, short sellers hold a 11.33% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRNX on May 28, 2025 was 1.04M shares.

CRNX) stock’s latest price update

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: CRNX) has seen a decline in its stock price by -0.87 in relation to its previous close of 29.76. However, the company has experienced a -4.68% decline in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. globenewswire.com reported 2025-05-23 that SAN DIEGO, May 23, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) — Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq: CRNX), today announced that company management will participate in the Jefferies Global Healthcare Conference, taking place June 3-5, 2025 in New York, NY.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRNX

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRNX stocks, with Stifel repeating the rating for CRNX by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CRNX in the upcoming period, according to Stifel is $60 based on the research report published on March 25, 2025 of the current year 2025.

CRNX Trading at -6.62% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRNX to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -52.82% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 4.01%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.19%, as shares sank -10.90% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -14.42% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRNX fell by -4.68%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by -38.92% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.63. In addition, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc saw -42.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRNX starting from Pizzuti Dana, who sale 2,515 shares at the price of $34.20 back on Mar 19 ’25. After this action, Pizzuti Dana now owns 72,233 shares of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, valued at $86,021 using the latest closing price.

Knight Jeff E., the Chief Operating Officer of Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc, sale 7,162 shares at $34.20 during a trade that took place back on Mar 19 ’25, which means that Knight Jeff E. is holding 87,491 shares at $244,964 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRNX

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-495.7 for the present operating margin

0.01 for the gross margin

The net margin for Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc stands at -431.91. The total capital return value is set at -0.29. Equity return is now at value -30.84, with -28.06 for asset returns.

Based on Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX), the company’s capital structure generated 0.04 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -5.15.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -338.85 million with net debt to EBITDA at 0.12. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 3578.7. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 22.53.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Inc (CRNX) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.