Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

The stock price of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) has surged by 3.03 when compared to previous closing price of 61.78, but the company has seen a 2.73% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. seekingalpha.com reported 2025-05-22 that Credo’s explosive AI-driven growth is impressive, but don’t overlook risks—especially heavy reliance on hyperscalers like AWS; monitor capex signals closely for growth normalization impacts on investor sentiment. Margins are excellent now, but expect moderation—watch management’s R&D spending guidance closely on earnings calls, as unexpected expense jumps could quickly pressure valuations. CRDO shares look appealing despite stretched multiples; position cautiously and stay sharp on strategic catalysts and competitor moves, given the volatile macro and customer concentration risks.

Is It Worth Investing in Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: CRDO) is above average at 4645.99x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 2.40.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 8 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 4 as “overweight,” 1 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CRDO is 147.06M, and currently, short sellers hold a 6.99% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CRDO on May 28, 2025 was 5.12M shares.

CRDO’s Market Performance

The stock of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has seen a 2.73% increase in the past week, with a 45.72% rise in the past month, and a 11.73% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.43%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for CRDO. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is 16.62% for CRDO’s stock, with a 29.14% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRDO

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRDO stocks, with Susquehanna repeating the rating for CRDO by listing it as a “Positive.” The predicted price for CRDO in the upcoming period, according to Susquehanna is $60 based on the research report published on March 10, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Susquehanna, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRDO reach a price target of $80. The rating they have provided for CRDO stocks is “Neutral” according to the report published on December 17th, 2024.

BofA Securities gave a rating of “Buy” to CRDO, setting the target price at $80 in the report published on December 03rd of the previous year.

CRDO Trading at 36.54% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRDO to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -26.58% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.43%, as shares surge +47.89% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +29.50% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRDO rose by +2.73%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +156.14% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $54.58. In addition, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd saw -5.30% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further losses.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRDO starting from Cheng Chi Fung, who sale 55,000 shares at the price of $48.02 back on May 02 ’25. After this action, Cheng Chi Fung now owns 7,663,602 shares of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, valued at $2,640,965 using the latest closing price.

DZHS COMMUNITY PROPERTY TRUST, the Former Director of Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd, proposed sale 13,333 shares at $49.02 during a trade that took place back on May 05 ’25, which means that DZHS COMMUNITY PROPERTY TRUST is holding shares at $653,633 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRDO

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.01 for the present operating margin

0.64 for the gross margin

The net margin for Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd stands at 0.02. The total capital return value is set at -0.01. Equity return is now at value 0.89, with 0.78 for asset returns.

Based on Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO), the company’s capital structure generated 0.03 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.71.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is -22.52 million with net debt to EBITDA at -30.76. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 32.13. The receivables turnover for the company is 1.92for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.45. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 7.67.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Credo Technology Group Holding Ltd (CRDO) has experienced a better performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.