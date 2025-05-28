Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) Shares Soar Above 1-Year High

Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) has experienced a rise in its stock price by 0.84 compared to its previous closing price of 73.99. However, the company has seen a fall of -2.99% in its stock price over the last five trading days. businesswire.com reported 2025-05-15 that ARLINGTON, Va.–(BUSINESS WIRE)–CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: CSGP), a leading provider of online real estate marketplaces, information, analytics and 3D digital twin technology in the property markets, announced today that Andy Florance, Founder and Chief Executive Officer has been named to Commercial Observer’s prestigious Power 100 list for the third consecutive year. Published annually, the Power 100 List recognizes the most influential people, businesses, and organizations shaping the futur.

Is It Worth Investing in Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) Right Now?

The price-to-earnings ratio for Costar Group, Inc (NASDAQ: CSGP) is above average at 259.60x, Company’s 36-month beta value is 0.89.Analysts have differing opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 6 as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CSGP is 415.88M, and currently, short sellers hold a 4.24% ratio of that floaft. The average trading volume of CSGP on May 28, 2025 was 3.62M shares.

CSGP’s Market Performance

The stock of Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) has seen a -2.99% decrease in the past week, with a -9.91% drop in the past month, and a -3.85% fall in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 1.80%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 2.91% for CSGP. The simple moving average for the past 20 days is -1.71% for CSGP’s stock, with a -2.05% simple moving average for the past 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CSGP

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CSGP stocks, with Deutsche Bank repeating the rating for CSGP by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CSGP in the upcoming period, according to Deutsche Bank is $89 based on the research report published on February 28, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Wells Fargo, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CSGP reach a price target of $65. The rating they have provided for CSGP stocks is “Underweight” according to the report published on February 05th, 2025.

RBC Capital Mkts gave a rating of “Sector Perform” to CSGP, setting the target price at $83 in the report published on October 23rd of the previous year.

CSGP Trading at -4.06% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CSGP to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -14.28% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 2.91%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 1.80%, as shares sank -8.72% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading -5.23% lower at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CSGP fell by -2.99%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +0.91% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $75.91. In addition, Costar Group, Inc saw 4.22% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CSGP starting from Michael Klein, who proposed sale 267,936 shares at the price of $75.20 back on May 12 ’25. After this action, Michael Klein now owns shares of Costar Group, Inc, valued at $20,148,787 using the latest closing price.

Michael Klein, the Former Board Member, retired l of Costar Group, Inc, proposed sale 32,064 shares at $75.37 during a trade that took place back on May 09 ’25, which means that Michael Klein is holding shares at $2,416,664 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CSGP

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

-0.0 for the present operating margin

0.79 for the gross margin

The net margin for Costar Group, Inc stands at 0.04. The total capital return value is set at -0.0. Equity return is now at value 1.47, with 1.20 for asset returns.

Based on Costar Group, Inc (CSGP), the company’s capital structure generated 0.12 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at 0.27.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 151.6 million with net debt to EBITDA at -15.32. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 10.29. The receivables turnover for the company is 13.58for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.27. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 6.01.

Conclusion

In a nutshell, Costar Group, Inc (CSGP) has experienced a bad performance in recent times. The stock has received mixed “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It’s important to note that the stock is currently trading at a significant distance from its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.