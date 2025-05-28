Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) Stock: Evaluating the Market Performance

The price-to-earnings ratio for Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG) is 25.92x, which is above its average ratio. Moreover, the 36-month beta value for CRBG is 1.05. Analysts have varying opinions on the stock, with 6 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 5 as “overweight,” 2 as “hold,” and 1 as “sell.”

The public float for CRBG is 373.91M and currently, short sellers hold a 2.47% of that float. On May 28, 2025, CRBG’s average trading volume was 3.15M shares.

CRBG stock's latest price update

Corebridge Financial Inc (NYSE: CRBG)’s stock price has gone rise by 2.52 in comparison to its previous close of 31.75, however, the company has experienced a -1.03% decrease in its stock price over the last five trading days. zacks.com reported 2025-05-20 that CRBG witnesses a decline in group retirement premiums and deposits. It paid quarterly dividends of $133 million.

CRBG’s Market Performance

CRBG’s stock has fallen by -1.03% in the past week, with a monthly rise of 10.30% and a quarterly rise of 0.09%. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.58% while the volatility levels for the last 30 days are 1.80% for Corebridge Financial Inc The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 2.92% for CRBG’s stock, with a simple moving average of 6.46% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CRBG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CRBG stocks, with UBS repeating the rating for CRBG by listing it as a “Sell.” The predicted price for CRBG in the upcoming period, according to UBS is $28 based on the research report published on April 02, 2025 of the current year 2025.

Morgan Stanley, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CRBG reach a price target of $43, previously predicting the price at $35. The rating they have provided for CRBG stocks is “Overweight” according to the report published on February 28th, 2025.

BMO Capital Markets gave a rating of “Outperform” to CRBG, setting the target price at $43 in the report published on January 23rd of the current year.

CRBG Trading at 6.85% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CRBG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -7.94% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 1.80%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.58%, as shares surge +8.86% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +2.39% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CRBG fell by -1.03%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +30.10% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $31.63. In addition, Corebridge Financial Inc saw 8.75% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CRBG starting from AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, who sale 13,386,629 shares at the price of $32.15 back on May 13 ’25. After this action, AMERICAN INTERNATIONAL GROUP, now owns 113,896,013 shares of Corebridge Financial Inc, valued at $430,380,122 using the latest closing price.

American International Group, the 10% Owner of Corebridge Financial Inc, proposed sale 13,386,629 shares at $32.79 during a trade that took place back on May 13 ’25, which means that American International Group, is holding shares at $438,947,565 based on the most recent closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CRBG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.06 for the present operating margin

-0.14 for the gross margin

The net margin for Corebridge Financial Inc stands at 0.04. Equity return is now at value 5.84, with 0.19 for asset returns.

When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 1.1.

Conclusion

To wrap up, the performance of Corebridge Financial Inc (CRBG) has been better in recent times. The stock has received a bullish of “buy” and “hold” ratings from analysts. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.