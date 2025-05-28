Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) Shares Rise Despite Market Challenges

The stock of Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has increased by 0.26 when compared to last closing price of 309.06. Despite this, the company has experienced a 5.97% gain in its stock price over the last five trading sessions. forbes.com reported 2025-05-28 that Constellation Energy Group (NASDAQ: CEG) has seen a significant boost in its stock performance over the past month. This surge is primarily fueled by investor excitement following recent executive orders from U.S. President Donald Trump.

Is It Worth Investing in Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) Right Now?

Constellation Energy Corporation (NASDAQ: CEG) has a higher price-to-earnings ratio of 32.66x compared to its average ratio, The 36-month beta value for CEG is at 1.17. Analysts have varying views on the stock, with 10 analysts rating it as a “buy,” 2 rating it as “overweight,” 4 as “hold,” and 0 as “sell.”

The public float for CEG is 312.87M, and currently, shorts hold a 2.60% of that float. The average trading volume for CEG on May 28, 2025 was 3.98M shares.

CEG’s Market Performance

CEG’s stock has seen a 5.97% increase for the week, with a 37.83% rise in the past month and a 14.70% gain in the past quarter. The volatility ratio for the week is 2.36%, and the volatility levels for the past 30 days are at 3.07% for Constellation Energy Corporation The simple moving average for the last 20 days is 11.35% for CEG stock, with a simple moving average of 26.40% for the last 200 days.

Analysts’ Opinion of CEG

Many brokerage firms have already submitted their reports for CEG stocks, with Citigroup repeating the rating for CEG by listing it as a “Buy.” The predicted price for CEG in the upcoming period, according to Citigroup is $232 based on the research report published on April 09, 2025 of the current year 2025.

BofA Securities, on the other hand, stated in their research note that they expect to see CEG reach a price target of $269, previously predicting the price at $237. The rating they have provided for CEG stocks is “Buy” according to the report published on December 12th, 2024.

JP Morgan gave a rating of “Overweight” to CEG, setting the target price at $342 in the report published on October 17th of the previous year.

CEG Trading at 31.05% from the 50-Day Moving Average

After a stumble in the market that brought CEG to its low price for the period of the last 52 weeks, the company was unable to rebound, for now settling with -11.97% of loss for the given period.

Volatility was left at 3.07%, however, over the last 30 days, the volatility rate increased by 2.36%, as shares surge +37.10% for the moving average over the last 20 days. Over the last 50 days, in opposition, the stock is trading +42.07% upper at present.

During the last 5 trading sessions, CEG rose by +6.18%, which changed the moving average for the period of 200-days by +66.00% in comparison to the 20-day moving average, which settled at $278.30. In addition, Constellation Energy Corporation saw 38.51% in overturn over a single year, with a tendency to cut further gains.

Insider Trading

Reports are indicating that there were more than several insider trading activities at CEG starting from Bauer Matthew N, who sale 4,000 shares at the price of $310.40 back on Feb 20 ’25. After this action, Bauer Matthew N now owns 6,587 shares of Constellation Energy Corporation, valued at $1,241,581 using the latest closing price.

Stock Fundamentals for CEG

Current profitability levels for the company are sitting at:

0.18 for the present operating margin

0.25 for the gross margin

The net margin for Constellation Energy Corporation stands at 0.12. The total capital return value is set at 0.1. Equity return is now at value 24.71, with 5.72 for asset returns.

Based on Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG), the company’s capital structure generated 0.39 points at debt to capital in total, while cash flow to debt ratio is standing at -0.2. The debt to equity ratio resting at 0.65. The interest coverage ratio of the stock is 8.35.

Currently, EBITDA for the company is 7.72 billion with net debt to EBITDA at 1.01. When we switch over and look at the enterprise to sales, we see a ratio of 4.28. The receivables turnover for the company is 6.66for trailing twelve months and the total asset turnover is 0.46. The liquidity ratio also appears to be rather interesting for investors as it stands at 1.47.

Conclusion

In conclusion, Constellation Energy Corporation (CEG) has had a better performance lately. Opinion on the stock among analysts is mixed, with some giving it a “buy” rating and others a “hold”. It is worth mentioning that the stock is currently trading in close proximity to its 50-day moving average and its 52-week high.